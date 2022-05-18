Vikings: the dangerous sport that Ragnar Lothbrok practices in real life

In “Vikings”, the character of Ragnar Lothbrok ended up becoming one of the most loved and respected in history. His expeditions, his courage to expand domains and his children were the main protagonists of the series created by Michael Hirst for History Channel and which ended up being one of the most successful of the last decade and one of the most watched content on Netflix.

The detail is that it seems that the actor who played Ragnar Lothbrok is as brave, adventurous and risky as the very warrior he gave life to. We talk about the Australian Travis Fimmelwho rose to fame after “Vikings” add fans around the world for 6 seasons and until the end of the series, in December 2020.

No axes, swords, shields or bows and arrows to take on massive armies, in real life Travis Fimmel has a very risky hobby: bungee jumping, also known as bungee jumping or bungee jumping. And make him as brave as the role he played in “Vikings”.

Vikings: the dangerous sport played by Ragnar Lothbrok in real life. Source: Terra Production.

The risky hobby of the actor who plays Ragnar in Vikings

There is no doubt that adrenaline is one of the most common condiments in the life of Travis Fimmel. The protagonist of the first seasons of “Vikings” -and who plays Ragnar, one of the most respected characters in Norse mythology and history- not only enjoyed leading risky journeys in fiction, but also put it into practice in real life.

Well secured by harnesses and with a helmet and other safety elements (including the supervision of specialists in the field), a video from 2016 was released where you see Travis Fimmel (Ragnar, in “Vikings”) jumping into the void and clinging to an elastic rope that allowed him to bounce in the air and stay suspended and repeating the movement for several seconds.

The jump that was recorded on the cameras was made on an abandoned bridge in a mountain area of ​​California (United States) and was called “Bridge to Nowhere” (Bridge to nowhere). There he is seen jumping the actor who “jumped” to fame for his portrayal of Ragnar Lothbrok in “Vikings”. It was as part of an activity organized by the Red Bull firm.