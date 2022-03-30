Vikings: the difficult situation that Katheryn Winnick lived in her adolescence

James 5 hours ago

With her portrayal of Lagertha in “Vikings”Canadian actress with Ukrainian descent Katherine Winnick He gave his more than deserved leap to fame. Brave, combative and beautiful, her character won not only the heart of Ragnar Lothbrok in fiction, but also that of the fans of the historical series who entered the Viking world during its 6 seasons.

However, before her consecration as the Viking shieldmaiden in the series that was a sensation on History Channey and on Netflix, Katherine Winnick he had already demonstrated -in real life- his skill in martial arts and self-defense. In fact, during her adolescence, the actress specialized in taekwondo and even received a black belt in this martial art, which shows her knowledge on the subject.

