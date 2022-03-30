With her portrayal of Lagertha in “Vikings”Canadian actress with Ukrainian descent Katherine Winnick He gave his more than deserved leap to fame. Brave, combative and beautiful, her character won not only the heart of Ragnar Lothbrok in fiction, but also that of the fans of the historical series who entered the Viking world during its 6 seasons.

However, before her consecration as the Viking shieldmaiden in the series that was a sensation on History Channey and on Netflix, Katherine Winnick he had already demonstrated -in real life- his skill in martial arts and self-defense. In fact, during her adolescence, the actress specialized in taekwondo and even received a black belt in this martial art, which shows her knowledge on the subject.

Related news

But it was also in his heyday with taekwondo, in which Katherine Winnick She was just a 17-year-old teenager and was even considering dedicating her professional life to this discipline, when she had an extremely unpleasant experience: a man tried to trick her into taking nude photos of her.

Katheryn Winnick and the day she was asked to strip for photos

Photos of a teenager have been known on social networks Katherine Winnick where, at the age of 17, she is seen in her taekwondo outfit. In an Instagram post by her (@katherynwinnick), the actress who plays Lagertha in “Vikings” shared an image where she is seen practicing a kick against a man. The detail is that behind that photo there is a hard story and the actress herself shared it and revived it on her account.

Vikings: the difficult situation that Katheryn Winnick lived in her adolescence. Source: instagram @katherynwinnick

“Smell that foot! Flashback to the time I was 17. I had just moved to New York and this guy pretended to be the owner of a big magazine. He talked me into doing a martial arts photo shoot and then he tried to convincing me to do it topless… No chance, asshole! Years later, these photos surfaced online and now I’m wondering: why did he blur his own face? Ladies, watch out!” wrote Katherine Winnick, and shared the photo where she is seen kicking a man, with her taekwondo outfit. The man, on her part, has pixelated her face.

Vikings: the difficult situation that Katheryn Winnick lived in her adolescence. Source: Twitter @enbema

An activist for peace and against war

Although he was born in Canada, the roots of Katherine Winnick They are in Ukraine. And after Russia’s invasion of that country, the beautiful and talented actress has become a reference when calling for the cessation of attacks by Russian troops in Ukraine. A few days ago she launched a foundation to help Ukrainian families and refugees affected by the attacks (www.thewinnickfoundation.org). Also, in the main Instagram photo of her, she is seen raising her palm, with a serious expression, and asking, “Stop War.”