Vikings: The real reason some fans stopped watching the historical drama

Vikings is one of the most successful historical dramas of recent times on television, thanks to the narrative focused on the legendary Viking Ragnar Lodbrok, by Travis Fimmel. However, some fans of the History Channel series stopped watching the show and explained their reasons.

July 23, 2022 11:23 p.m.

vikingsthe successful series that captivated millions of fans around the world since it premiered in 2013 through History Channelremained on the air for 6 seasons until the streaming platform successfully concluded in December 2020 when Amazon Prime Video released the final episodes, which left the audience devastated.

Fans explained the reason they stopped watching Vikings

Created by Michael Hirst, Vikings focused on Viking scout warrior Ragnar Lodbrok, a character whose story arc was played by talented actor Travis Fimmel from seasons one through four. The series narrated how the Viking chief who lived with his wife Lagertha (Katherine Winnick) and his Bjorn and Gyda, went from being a farmer to becoming the king of kattegat.

In Vikings, Ragnar Lodbrok fulfilled his lifelong dream. Explore Europe and expand his territories for the benefit of his people by bringing Viking culture and religious traditions to the horizon of the continent, while the path was stained by the blood of the fallen during the process of expansion.

The series was an adaptation of Ragnar Lodbrok’s Norse sagas, a mix of fact and fiction that took viewers back to early medieval Scandinavia and showed how different characters traveled to the Western world to encounter the unknown. Vikings has been described by specialist critics as one of the best historical dramas of recent times on television.

However, despite its enormous success, some fans reported that they stopped watching the History Channel series at a specific point in the story told on screen. It was through a discussion on Reddit, where viewers who haven’t wanted to watch Vikings again since Ragnar Lodbrok’s death in season 4 episode 15.

After Ragnar Lodbrok’s death there was no point in continuing to watch Vikings according to some fans of the series

Recall that in Vikings, Ragnar Lodbrok died after being thrown by King Aelle (Ivan Kaye) to a pit full of snakes, in revenge for the deaths caused during the invasions of Travis Fimmel’s character and his army of warriors. Killing off the drama’s lead was undoubtedly a move by creator Michael Hirst that no one expected.

Ragnar Lodbrok’s death in Vikings, generated discomfort in many fans who were convinced that the series got worse and lost total meaning . Therefore, it was no longer worthwhile for them to continue watching the program that captivated them and kept them hooked on their screens until that moment.

“Since Ragnar’s death, the series has been noted for its poor writing, poor acting, nonsensical story lines, and unlikable characters. I’m definitely not following this series anymore,” one fan commented at the time.

“I think they tried too hard to make it ‘complex’ and failed. Too many places and plots at the same time, they did it all like that and it doesn’t make you care about anyone else.”