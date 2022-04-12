Vikings: The Reason This Character Is The Most Underrated In The Entire Drama

After two years since the Vikings series ended and a long discussion, fans have finally settled on which is the most underrated character in the entire drama and the reason why they made it that way.

Since the series premiered vikings for History Channel in 2013, his popularity was practically an irreversible fact. There are other aspects of the series that add some solid girl power plot elements with Lagertha (Katherine Winnick), so that’s an advantage. In addition to the popularity of the most beloved character Ragnar (played by Travis Fimmel), fans assure that there is another one who was very underrated on the show.

Vikings: The most underrated character in the entire show, King Harald

It’s true that in many ways the best parts of the show are hidden in characters and stories that played second fiddle to Ragnar Lothbrok and wishes to explore the world beyond alongside his great friend Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) and all the Kategatt soldiers who were looking to find new places to loot.

However, there are other minor characters that fans of the show feel like they’ve been ripped off when it comes to screen time and getting credit where it’s due. Above all, because of the history that could have been created for them, for which they especially singled out King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen).

Let’s remember that the one thing Harald Finehair wants more than anything in the world, was to unite all of Norway under his rule, but it becomes the most unsatisfying reward once he finally achieves it. When he was at the top, he realizes that all he has is a bunch of dead friends and a spiteful wife who resents being with him. In fact, he even killed his own brother when he went away for a while and came back with a different mind and supporting Ragnar’s son.

For that reason, fans have been talking on the Reddit social network about how that particular character made them feel and why they consider him to be the most underrated of the entire series. vikings. Many agree that his story was truly tragic, especially given how empty his achievement felt compared to all the profound sacrifices he had to make to end up where he did.

“His death scene was beautiful and very well done,” one fan wrote.

Vikings: Why were fans hoping for a better story for King Harald?

Others agreed and emphasized that he was one of the few characters that they really cared about towards the end of the show, especially after the time jump. While those who disagreed, they at least acknowledged that King Harald’s story was very compelling and entertaining.

“Can’t say I ever liked him BUT I felt like he definitely developed the more we got to know him and the more open the viewer is to being objective about him, the more you can see his motivation,” said another fan.

After the shocking ending of vikings With its sixth and final season in December 2020, viewers continue to be surprised by every single scene of the show, while others complain that the departure of Travis Fimmel like Ragnar, it was what led to his last seasons being a failure.