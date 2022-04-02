Vikings: they are the brothers of Katheryn Winninck and you did not realize that they appear in the series

If we were to dedicate these lines to confirming that Katherine Winnick She is one of the most outstanding actresses of “Vikings” and that in her role as Lagertha she became one of the most beloved characters in the series, it would be obvious. For this reason, discounting the fact that all fans of the Netflix series take it for granted that Katheryn and Lagertha will live forever in our hearts, we are going to tell you about the other two Winnicks who appear in “Vikings” and, surely, you had not noticed.

We talked about two of the brothers of Katherine Winnickwho had participations in the series “Vikings”, although they went unnoticed even by the biggest fans. If Lagertha herself had to confess that her brothers Adam and Markjan were in some episodes! Even the Canadian actress with Ukrainian descent said that one of the episodes where her brother Adam acted was directed by herself.

Related news

They are the brothers of Katheryn Winnick who also appeared in “Vikings”

Once the participation of Katherine Winnick on “Vikings” came to an end, it was the actress herself who recognized the participation of her brothers (until then, it had gone unnoticed). She did it on her Twitter social network.

Katheryn Winnick’s brothers who acted in “Vikings”. Source: Twitter @Accrodict

“Guess who’s on tonight’s episode? Yeah the Winnick Brothers!” he tweeted. Katherine Winnick in 2019.

Speaking to Variety magazine, she herself Katherine Winnick referred to the roles played by his brothers in “Vikings”. There, the actress who plays Lagertha said that Adam gave life to the inhabitant of a village that had been massacred at the end of the episode that she directed. And as for Markjan, she said that his role was that of a (secondary) king in the fifth season.

Katheryn Winnick’s brothers who acted in “Vikings”. Source: Twitter @Accrodict

For their part, the brothers of Katherine Winnick also timely shared photos with the popular actress on the film set of “Vikings”.