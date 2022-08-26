Vikings: this is the level of studies of ‘Ivar’ in real life

Although we knew him as one of the most ruthless and hated characters in “Vikings”danish actor Alex Hogh Andersen -who plays “Ivar the Boneless”- apparently is quite the opposite in real life. Even with a hand on the heart and as fans of “Vikings” (Netflix), we must recognize that even in the series his sad ending comes to move us a little, even though throughout history he has been a very hateful character.

outside of “Vikings”, Alex Hogh Andersen He is an extremely active character. And it is that with just 27 years he leads a life that transcends his role in acting. Sportsman, activist and even philanthropist – donates money to help others – the actor born in Denmark has a profession that he manages to combine with acting in his spare time.

What studied the actor who gives life to “Ivar, the boneless” in Vikings

Although his main occupation and work is focused on acting these days, it was not the career that he was most passionate about a few years ago. In fact, it was his mother who plays the best son of Ragnar Lothbrok in “Vikings” who insisted that he take his first steps and prepare himself as such, but his great passion, and another discipline in which he has prepared himself professionally, is photography.

In fact, among the next projects that Alex Hogh Andersen He has in his folder his idea of ​​editing and launching his own photography book. At least he has let it be known in his own statements. In addition to photography and acting (his beginnings were in the theater), the protagonist of “Vikings” He has other passions such as singing, dancing, practicing sports and even fencing and other acrobatics.

The young man, who is not very active on social networks either – he prefers to be more reserved with his private life – is also used to making financial donations to charitable foundations such as Unicef, Care Denmark and others that work on cancer treatment (his mother had this disease). Undoubtedly Alex Høgh Andersen is not as bad as we met him in “Vikings”.