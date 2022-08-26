Entertainment

Vikings: this is the level of studies of ‘Ivar’ in real life

Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Although we knew him as one of the most ruthless and hated characters in “Vikings”danish actor Alex Hogh Andersen -who plays “Ivar the Boneless”- apparently is quite the opposite in real life. Even with a hand on the heart and as fans of “Vikings” (Netflix), we must recognize that even in the series his sad ending comes to move us a little, even though throughout history he has been a very hateful character.

outside of “Vikings”, Alex Hogh Andersen He is an extremely active character. And it is that with just 27 years he leads a life that transcends his role in acting. Sportsman, activist and even philanthropist – donates money to help others – the actor born in Denmark has a profession that he manages to combine with acting in his spare time.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Bella Hadid wears the straight bangs that will triumph this fall

3 mins ago

Foot PSG – PSG: Galtier challenges Neymar, Rothen will not like

5 mins ago

In photos: From a special celebration of the Kardashian family to the surprising physical state of Robert Downey Jr.

15 mins ago

Foot PSG – PSG: Mbappé, Messi, Neymar, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi are watching them!

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button