‘Vikings’: united by the pike

The feared and heroic Scandinavian people is reflected in a successful series that is already facing its sequel, ‘Vikings: Valhalla’, with even more epic than the original and that our hosts recommend this week, the Guelbenzu Escudero family

ORLately, studies that dismantle topics about the Vikings have emerged. That if they were not so barbaric and destructive, that if their disheveled and rude appearance did not correspond to reality, that if these Scandinavian tribes cared about their physical appearance and were much more hygienic than what the chroniclers and historians told us, that if not all of them fit the stereotype of tall, blond men… The feared Viking people were much more plural and complex than we often think. His time on Earth fascinates researchers, historians, scientists, writers and the general population, who have followed his violent trail (or perhaps not so much) through Netflix’s fictional series ‘Vikings’. The story created by Michael Hirst, or what is the same, the saga of Ragner and his son, is made up of 6 seasons and has a total of 89 episodes.

One of Hirst’s goals was precisely to break down some stereotypes. “I had kind of a big menu in my mind of what I wanted to do. A lot of it had to do with breaking down clichés about Viking life. […] He was pretty superstitious about how far he could go.” But, in part, he did. Spoiler: against the recommendations of the production company and putting the loyalty of the fans at risk, he decided to end the life of his heroic and sometimes The dastardly leader, Ragnar Lodbrok, played by Travis Fimmel, well before the series’ lockdown.The role of the warrior Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), making her way in a world reserved for ruthless men, has given it a feminist patina. applaud its interesting plots, which help us to rediscover and get closer to a community that instills fear and behaves cruelly towards those who dare to confront it.

Although he lost heart and interest without the presence of his charismatic leader, he continued the planned plan and definitively concluded with the discovery of Newfoundland and America by the Vikings. “That was what I always planned,” the director of him confessed to the Los Angeles website Collider. “I needed to finish the saga. But more importantly, I needed to wrap it up. I needed to bring these stories to a satisfactory conclusion. I didn’t want to mislead anyone. I didn’t want to mislead the actors, the characters or the audience. The main challenge was to finish all the plots fairly and reasonably, which meant killing off some of my most beloved characters.” The broadcast started in March 2013 and ended on December 30, 2020.

Netflix did not want such a lucrative product to slip out of its hands, so it immediately got to work with a sequel, ‘Vikings: Valhalla’. The bet has taken effect. The Netflix Spain Twitter account announced on March 9 that the adventures of these combatants would have a second and third season. “The Vikings are here to stay,” announced the well-known streaming platform, which in turn provided some overwhelming data: in just nine days it had reached the top 10 of the most watched series in more than 90 countries, accumulating 194 million views. hours played.

a century apart

‘Valhalla’ is located about 100 years after its predecessor, at the beginning of the 11th century, and narrates the adventures of great Vikings such as Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter and Harald Hardrada. The characters from the original series have disappeared, but we can see their descendants. The lineage continues on and off screen. Hirst is in charge as executive producer with MGM Television, although he gives the leading role to Jeb Stuart, in charge of directing and who puts his hand in the script to add more doses of action and entertainment. The series was recorded in Ireland in the summer of 2020 at Ashford Studios and suffered several delays due to the coronavirus.

The synopsis of the initial season of ‘Vikings: Valhalla’, with a total of 8 chapters of 45-60 minutes each, is as follows. “When tension between Vikings and English royalty reaches a bloody tipping point, and as the Vikings themselves turn on each other over differences between Christians and pagans, these three warriors embark on an epic journey across seas and battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for glory and survival.” Hirst has regained the desire to breathe new life into the Viking people. “I’m very excited,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “We’re going to move into incredible new places where one of the big issues is going to be the Christianization of the pagan world.” Religion, fratricidal struggles, Christians against pagans… Above myths and legends, the Vikings always end up embracing the epic.

