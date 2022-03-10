Vikings: Valhalla is the most watched Netflix series and celebrates it with great news

Vikings: Valhallathe Netflix series that just premiered just two weeks ago, has already managed to become the most viewed in the last 15 days managing to stay in the top 10 of more than 90 countries.

So this spin off from the original series which became one of the biggest hits on the History channel, follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, reigning from the first minute on the streaming platform.

Vikings: Valhalla is the netflix series that transports us 100 years later of the events of the series starring Travis Fimmel and Katheryn Winnick

The viking age is coming to an end in England, and between them the tensions increase more and more with the growing confrontation between the Christian Vikings and those who support the old Norse religion. Also, a great battle is brewing after the Saint Brice’s Day massacre orchestrated by the English king. Æthelred against the Norsemen.

Vikings: Valhalla is the Netflix series that has managed to accumulate more than 190 million hours watched in just two weeks, thus surpassing Who is Anna? who had led the list in recent days. And it does so, moreover, obtaining a 90% approval rating from critics.

Figures like these deserve a big celebration, so the company has announced that the series has been renewed for a second and third season so fans are guaranteed two more years of Viking history with which to continue discovering real events and legends on which the series has been inspired.