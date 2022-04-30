Vikings: What we suspected about Clive Standen’s exit from the historical drama

April 30, 2022 12:17 p.m.

RAgnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) may have been the star of the early seasons of vikingsbut his unpredictable brother Roll (Clive Standen) never allowed him to keep all the glory. A skilled warrior who could also be hedonistic, cruel, and impulsive, Rollo was capable of deep loyalty and great betrayal in equal measure.

Clive Standen played Rollo in the Vikings historical drama and was vital to the series

His antics caused his brother big trouble, and viewers of the drama couldn’t resist. Rollo was a main player during the first four seasons of vikingswhen the plot focused heavily on Ragnar’s rise to power, which Rollo helped and hindered.

But when the program History Channel passed on to the next generation of Vikings, the two brothers were eliminated. While Ragnar met a shocking death in season 4, thanks to the king Aelle (Ivan Kaye) and his nest of snakes, Rollo lived to make a dramatic return in season 5, during an emotional episode that came with its own shocking revelation.

Rollo was hungry for fame, but the actor who played him says he was more interested in serving history than racking up screen time. In the lead up to his return in season 5 of Vikings, Clive Standen explained in an interview that he and the creator and writer of the series Michael Hirst they realized that Ragnar’s end meant the end of Rollo’s involvement in the main plot.

“When he was still prominently featured in the series, when Travis Fimmel’s character Ragar Lothbrok died, I sat down with Michael Hirst, and we both said, ‘Rollo’s storyline is so intertwined with Ragnar’s Plot, so what? what to do?’, explained the actor. ‘a good story'”.

Vikings: Clive Standen’s departure from the series shocked fans, but the character returned in glorious fashion

Nevertheless, Clive Standeen also believed that Rollo had unfinished business from the first season that needed to be closed. He said that Johan Renck, who directed the first three episodes of vikings, had told him in confidence that one of Ragnar’s sons was actually Rollo’s, at least, that’s what Rollo suspects. The actor discovered that Renck was referring to Bjorn, the character played by Alexander Ludwig in the current season of Vikings.

So when Michael Hirst called him with the news that they had found a way to fit Rollo back into the plot for Season 5, Clive Standen was thrilled. This gave us the confrontation between Rollo, Bjorn and Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), in which Rollo tries to claim paternity over Bjorn only to be rejected in favor of his brother once again. Having played the character with this moment in mind, Rollo’s actor was pleased with the result.