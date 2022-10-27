Vikings: What we suspected about Katheryn Winnick and Alexander Ludwig’s relationship

The relationship that the different members of the cast of Vikings maintained was a fundamental part for the program to become a success, especially as was the case with Katheryn Winnick and Alexander Ludwig.

Since the Nordic series first premiered in 2013, vikingsviewers have enjoyed the incredible story of Ragnar Lodbrok (Travis Fimmel) in its first seasons. To then continue with his children, who fight to have the power of Kategatt and continue the invasion of England. However, one of the fundamental pieces for the drama to be a great success was the relationship of the actors.

Vikings: What Katheryn Winnick Said About Actor Alexander Ludwig

The actress Katherine Winnick She was in charge of playing Lagertha from the first season of Vikings. Her character was the first and former wife of Ragnar Lodbrok and the former queen of Kattegat, but her popularity was due to her being an excellent warrior who specialized as a shieldmaiden. Both could only have a son named Bjorn.

while the actor Alexander Ludwig He was in charge of playing Lagertha and Ragnar’s son, Bjorn, also known as Bjorn Ironside. Although at first he was a young actor, the years passed so quickly in the program, Ludwig was in charge of the adult version. The performance of the star along with his co-stars was a fundamental piece, to show the story and the fight between the sons of Ragnar.

In fact, judging by the photos and videos that were published behind the scenes, everything seemed to indicate that the cast had a very good relationship, especially the actors. Katherine Winnick Y Alexander Ludwig. In an interview Winnick revealed how the good friendly relationship that he maintains with his son in fiction Bjorn has been forged. Also, she confessed that this good union was essential to help her chemistry on screen.

“Alex and I are very close friends. We go out together, we go to dinner, we drink… We have a strong bond, which really helps when you act. I’ve been on series before where I had no relationship with my partners and it’s difficult.”

Vikings: The great performance of Katheryn Winnick and Alexander Ludwig

The same way, Katherine Winnick He also thought that having a close trust with someone can quickly change things. Referring to her son in fiction, she confessed that at the end of the filming days, after having strong emotions, they both relaxed and did not hesitate to spend a different moment away from the set of Vikings.

“I usually think that love and hate are the same thing in a weird way. If you have a strong emotion, you can turn it around, but at the end of the day we laugh, we cry, and then we leave it on the set and Let’s go for a Guinness together.”

Interestingly, in other revelations Travis Fimmel, Clive Standen Y Alexander Ludwig They talked about the good atmosphere that was inside the shoot. Ludwig said that they were all very close, allowing each other to better develop when interpreting their characters.