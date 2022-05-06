Vikings: What we suspected about the appearance of Alyssa Sutherland in the series

No one will ever be able to argue with the absolute success that Vikings had since its launch, a complete series that stood out for its wonderful scenery and photography, costumes, action and obviously for its cast, including Alyssa Sutherland, to shine like no other and arouse the interest of its viewers. fans.



vikings It came to mark a before and after in high-end Nordic stories, managing to position itself at the top of international audience levels while it was on the air. Therefore, its cast also gained fame and applause everywhere, but there is some intrigue about how much it resembled the life led by actresses like Alyssa Sutherland before appearing on stage.

The scene of the first meeting with Ragnar between Alyssa Sutherland as Princess Aslaug in Vikings is epic

Alyssa Sutherland while starring in Vikings, playing the princess Aslaug for 4 seasons, as the king’s partner Ragnar Lothbrok as Travis Fimmel was surrounded by controversy, for having interfered in the relationship between the king and the mother of his first children Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick). However, the story raised positioned her in a strong and controversial role. Not bad for Sutherland that she hadn’t starred in a show before.

Let us remember that the figure Aslaug appears when King Ragnar begins to worry about who is going to be the mother of the many children that the gods had promised him, if it could no longer be his wife Lagertha, since supposedly after losing her last pregnancy became infertile. In addition, that the king was captivated by the ingenuity of this woman when he fulfilled the conditions that he set for their meeting: had to appear before him “neither dressed, nor naked, nor hungry, nor satiated, and neither accompanied nor alone”. So Aslaug appears dressed in a net, eating an apple and only with a dog as a companion.

However, and since mortality for the Vikings series can be found at any time, surrounded by battles and betrayals, which could well be compared to that of game of Thrones; for the actress Alyssa Sutherland, since she entered fiction, she knew that she was not going to have a very good ending and, as she foresaw, his death also came in the fourth season of the series.

“The whole time I was on Vikings, I expected this to happen. I realized that my character had been introduced in the middle of the controversy, so the only thing to do was get rid of her at some point. In fact, I thought it would happen sooner, to be honest.”

A lot of tension and jealousy in this love triangle between these Vikings characters

Before she dreamed of appearing surrounded by kings and fighting with Nordic swords, Alyssa Sutherland had her own success due to her beauty and figure. She was the most wanted face to model the campaigns of great designers like Calvin Klein, Bulgari, Ralph Lauren, Kerastase, Abrecombie & Fitch, Hugo Boss And you stop counting. She was seen on the catwalks of these fashion greats and her face was in many countries like Vogue Australia, Harper’s Bazaar in Singapore and Japan, also Elle Germany and more.