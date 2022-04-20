Vikings: What we suspected to be myth and how much reality there is in this story

Since 2013 Netflix has allowed us to live and suffer with this series the medieval times, where the Vikings defended their lifestyle with blood and fire. Now there is the uncertainty if they added more drama to catch the viewers or if they have exaggerated some real references in the story.

April 20, 2022 09:34 a.m.

The creators of the Vikings series, starring Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Alexander Ludwig and Gabriel Byrne, were faced with the challenge of presenting the story as close to reality and of course adding some of the Nordic, Scandinavian and European mythology to make it believable and attractive. The references to the gods were always present as an essential part of the plot, capturing the lovers and researchers of this field full of mysticism and magic, but How much was attached and how much had modifications during all the seasons?

The story of the series is based on the life of the character of King Ragnar as close as possible

Created and written by the Emmy winner and English screenwriter Michael Hirst for the History Channel and became one of the best historical fiction television series set in the 8th and 9th centuries BC. In addition, to better recreate the story, it was filmed in the most beautiful and remote landscapes of Irelandto recount the life of the legendary Viking chief Ragnar Lothbrok (Fimmel).

In an interview with an American newspaper Hirst said: “I especially had to take liberties with the Vikings because no one knows for sure what happened in the Middle Ages… we want people to see it. A simple historical account of Vikings would reach hundreds, sometimes thousands, of people. But here we have to reach millions.”

Travels, battles, kings, queens, loves, betrayals and much more unfolds alongside this culture in which the Vikings characters had to interpret until 2020, when the series ended. The truth is that they were precise with respect to the appearance of some historical regions such as Wessex or western France, but they did not always have the leading role of battles or important events.

Indeed, lagertha (Winnick), despite being presented as a main character being an Amazon warrior, very brave and of great beauty, in reality she is not the mother of Bjorn Ironside; therefore, he could not be earl and his role in the real story is secondary and of little relevance. Similarly, the great character of Floki is almost entirely fictional, but is based on the founder of Iceland, Floki Vilgerson (9th century AD).

Lagertha was one of the main characters whose real story was changed because it did not have as much importance as the one given to her in the series.

As a fact very close to the truth, we find that the Vikings they believed in the ability of some gods to change shape and become animals like a raven, an owl or a wolf. In fact, in the old Norse scriptures the god odin he was always accompanied by animals that were previously men, two wolves (Geri and Freki) and two ravens (Huginn and Muninn) and during the series he sometimes had a raven that appeared to Ragnar, since he was said to be a descendant of Odin .

In general, this series respects the historical truth in terms of the timeline and the characters, although the plot is not as historically accurate, so some situations do not match the dates that were raised for to be able to continue the dramatic thread that the story requires.