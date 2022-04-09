Vikings: Why do fans consider Travis Fimmel overrated in the drama?

After actor Travis Fimmel’s last appearance as Ragnar Lothbrook in the Vikings series, fans considered the star and his character highly overrated, especially for this reason.

the series of History Channel Y Amazon Prime Video, vikingsmanaged to get a full 71 episodes spread over six seasons, showcasing conquests by numerous legendary Norse figures, most notably those of Ragnar Lothbrok (played by Travis Fimmel). This allowed the show to win 41 different awards. However, some fans consider the character and his actor overrated for these curious reasons.

Vikings: Is Ragnar really an overrated character?

For much of the series, Ragnar is the main character. Indeed, throughout the show, Ragnar’s invasion of England, his ascension to king of Denmark, and his eventual death in a pit of snakes are recounted. Which marked one of the last appearances of Travis Fimmel in drama.

While it is true that many fans of the series consider Ragnar to be the best character on the show and that after his death the show went into decline, it should be noted that this is not a universally accepted fact. In fact, some users were discussing the issue on the Reddit social network, considering that it is highly overrated.

Some users listed the reasons why they consider it so, these ranged from Ragnar’s mistreatment of his first wife, Lagertha (Katherine Winnick), until the execution of Jarl Borg (Thorbjorn Harr). Although it was all part of the script written by series creator Michael Hirst, some did not fully agree on its development.

“Like, how in God’s green land is Ragnar so loved by fans? This man is a complete nut!” said one fan on Reddit.

“I also feel like Ragnar is inconsistent. He’s forgiving and kind in one scene and the next he won’t let Siggy burn her husband. Why?” said another fan.

However, not all commenters on the social network were willing to send Ragnar to a serpentine grave. In fact, one user explained that they see the character as a flawed protagonist, highlighting Ragnar’s intelligence and fighting prowess in the context of his more flawed qualities in the midst of a society that punished you for thinking differently.

Vikings: Is Travis Fimmel the best actor on the entire show?

It’s true that some viewers clearly took issue with some of Ragnar’s choices over the years, the reality is that most viewers consider both the character and the actor Travis Fimmelas one of the best things that could happen to the Vikings series.

Currently, fans who enjoyed vikingsyou can continue to see the story of their descendants in the new series of Netflix, Vikings: Valhallawhich is preparing for the premiere of its season 2 for the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.