Vikings will be dethroned as the best historical drama by this other Netflix series

Vikings was seen from its inception as one of the best historical dramas of recent times on television. However, since Netflix took the reins of the production of this type of series, other productions try to steal the throne at all times.

October 20, 2022 10:56 p.m.

Nine years ago, History Channel launched a historical drama series featuring the Norse people of early medieval Scandinavia. It soon became a hugely successful show that would run for six seasons and 89 episodes. Many compared the series to its contemporary, Game of Thrones, but vikings stood out in its own right.

Written and directed by Michael HirstVikings features a cast made up of Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Clive Standen, Steven Berkoff, Jessalyn Gilsig, Gustaf Skarsgård, Alexander Ludwig, Alyssa Sutherland, Peter Franzén, Alex Høgh Andersen, Marco Ilsø, Jordan Patrick Smith, and Ray Stevenson, among many others.

The series is inspired by the documented sagas of Ragnar Lothbrok/Lodbrok, a legendary and notorious Norse hero and a great threat to Anglo-Saxon England. The plot of the series follows Ragnar’s journey from being a farmer to becoming a Scandinavian king with his series of raids and conquests in England, France, the Mediterranean and North Africa. In the later seasons, the story continues with his sons, particularly two of them, keeping his father’s legacy alive by exploring trade routes and finding new destinations to raid.

Vikings ran for six seasons and its popularity led to a sequel, Vikings: Valhalla. The Netflix original series comes from the same creators as Vikings but takes 100 years from the events of Vikings, giving important continuity to the original story. But now the premiere of another series could dethrone her.

Vikings could be dethroned as best historical drama series

Vikings is considered one of the most important historical drama productions of recent times.

vikings It is considered one of the best historical dramas made for television in recent years. With a powerful narrative grounded in realism, exceptional production value, and absolute perfection in art design, costumes, music, and beautiful cinematography, the show’s narrative has the ability to transport you back to the early Middle Ages.