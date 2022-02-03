Villa Greppi Consortium: “Paths in Memory” towards closure

The latest appointments with the edition dedicated to “The world of yesterday”

Tonight (Thursday), Saturday and Sunday the last three appointments scheduled with the Paths in the memory

MONTICELLO – From the conference “The other Europe: the world of culture between persecution and flight” to the Klezmer music concert of the Clarionet Ensemble of the Guarnieri Music School, passing through the evening in the company of the scholar Eva Rizzin and dedicated to the history of the persecution of Sinti and Roma and the spread, even today, of anti-Gypsyism. The 2022 edition of the “Paths in Memory” is about to close, the cultural and itinerant review that the Brianteo Villa Greppi Consortium organizes every year on the occasion of the Memorial Day under the scientific direction of the historical consultant Daniele Frisco. An edition that opened on 17 January and that has already been able to count on the presence of important Italian historians and scholars, who, from appointment to appointment, have addressed the theme of the edition – The world of yesterday – from different points of view.

“In recent weeks – comments the scientific director Daniele Frisco – we have tried to reconstruct the world before the advent of Nazi totalitarianism thanks to the participation of leading figures from the world of culture. Together with scholars such as Roberta Ascarelli, Shaul Bassi, Germano Maifreda and Daniele Susini we have investigated the history of Italian and European Jews: a centuries-long history, diversified, complex and inextricably intertwined with that of our continent. In these latest events – he continues – we will also deal with other “worlds of yesterday”, parts of European history that were not part of the Nazi project of “New European order”. This is the case of the Sinti and Roma communities, of which we will speak with the Scientific Director of the National Observatory on Anti-Gypsyism, Eva Rizzin, and of the artists and intellectuals, persecuted and, in large part, forced to flee overseas. We thank – he concludes – the guests and the ever-numerous public who, despite the difficulties of the moment, have chosen to follow our path in history again this year ”.

Coming to the last three appointments on the bill, Thursday 3 February at 9 pm one speaks precisely of “The other Europe: the world of culture between persecution and flight”. In fact, the second of the two conferences held by Frisco himself is scheduled in the Council Chamber of Triuggio, who, after having already deepened the history of European Jews, this time emphasizes the cultural world prior to the advent of Hitler and clearly contrast with the Nazi plan. Another Europe, therefore, of which much was lost during the world conflict.

The focus is on history but also on current events, however, in the penultimate appointment of this edition: scheduled for Saturday 5 February at 5 pm (in the Multifunctional Hall “La Colombina” in Casatenovo), in fact, the conference by Eva Rizzin, scientific director of the National Observatory on Anti-Gypsyism established at the “Francesca Cappelletto” Center for Ethnographic Research and Applied Anthropology of the University of Verona. PhD in Geopolitics, with the lecture entitled “Crossing Auschwitz. Sinti and Roma: the voices of the present, the roots of the past ”Eva Rizzin will talk about the history of Sinti and Roma and a dramatically contemporary phenomenon: the spread, still today and particularly in Italy, of anti-Gypsyism.

The world of yesterday is evoked once again, finally, with the closing event of the review: the “Concert of memory” by the Clarionet Ensemble of the A. Guarnieri School of Music scheduled for Sunday 6 February at 5 pm at Villa Greppi. An afternoon that will have as its protagonist the Klezmer, Jewish folk instrumental music: an ancient musical tradition that has its origins above all in Eastern European and Balkan countries, where Jewish communities have developed that have absorbed and reworked the musical folklore of those places .

Information – Events are organized safely. Access allowed only with a reinforced green pass and FFP2 mask in compliance with the anti-covid legislation. Free admission subject to availability. For info www.villagreppi.it.