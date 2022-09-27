Villa Nueva is the epicenter of a tragedy that authorities have not yet been able to explain

On Saturday afternoon, lashed by rain in the south of the capital, on Calzada Catalina, zone 6 of Villa Nueva, one of the main entrances to the municipality from the CA-9, the ground gave way and gave rise to two undermining of great proportions.

Three months after registering a sinking at kilometer 15.5 of the route to the Pacific, history repeats itself with even greater consequences, less than a kilometer away, with a high probability that the origin of both events is connected.

It was not yet 6:00 p.m., but the weather played against two families who were driving through the area, near a shopping center, and fell into the precipice more than 10 meters deep. Some people on motorcycles were also victims of the same event.

In total, the Volunteer Firefighters, the first rescuers to arrive at the scene, confirmed the rescue and care of five people. Hours later, relatives of one of the victims showed up at the scene and confirmed that there were two more women missing. A total of six Guatemalans are counted as victims of the incident.

The sinking in Villa Nueva, once again, captured the country’s attention three months later, now with a higher level of concern in the face of the question: how far is the damage to the drainage and collector system of Villa Nueva? How many neighbors live the same risk and what is the possibility of another collapse happening again?

Until yesterday, during the coverage of Prensa Libre and Guatevisión at the scene of the events, testimonies were collected from neighbors who claim that rumblings had been heard since Saturday afternoon. Other neighbors have even affirmed that some seismic movements were sensitive. No one imagined that the formation of caverns was involved in an area through which up to 65,000 vehicles circulate daily.

Until yesterday the evacuation order did not arrive. However, the closure of the highway was forced and the deployment of multiple institutional teams took over the area, waiting to find an explanation for the event.

rescue tasks

At 6 am yesterday, the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) from a Command Center installed in the place, directed the search and rescue tasks. Meanwhile, one of the two affected vehicles was extracted with a crane.

Rescue personnel lowered ropes to the bottom of the cavern to search for survivors 12 hours after the events. The chances of finding Olga Emilia Choz Ulin, 38, and Hellen Michelle Mejía Choz, 15, are getting slimmer. The rescue patrol decided to use a trained dog to search for survivors in collapsed structures while another group searched the Villalobos River, where the allegedly collapsed collector empties.

Until the closing of the edition and despite the presence of technicians from the Army Corps of Engineers, the Ministry of Communications, Conred and the Municipality of Villa Nueva, none explained what happened at the scene.

Everyone assures that, regarding the first incident in June, the entire sewer and drainage system was checked and none was damaged, an argument that is far from reality after the magnitude of the disaster on Catalina Boulevard.

Nor does anyone rule out that the level of risk extends to more populated areas of Villa Nueva, where, according to the mayor, Javier Gramajo, for decades it has been urbanized even with the knowledge that the place for topographical reasons has been an area of water accumulation.