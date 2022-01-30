Villa Oleandra and Buco dell’Orso

Staying in Laglio, one of the characteristic villages on Lake Como. The main places and points of interest not to be missed. Historic villas in one of the most coveted villages and also appreciated by VIPs. One of the most beautiful places to relax surrounded by breathtaking nature.

Laglio altitude and information

The garlic, which also includes the fraction of Torriggia, is a small Lombard village in the province of Como which has less than 900 inhabitants and which develops on the western bank of the Lake Como.

The village is located at a height of 202 meters above sea level and is positioned between Lake Como and the Mount Colmegnone (1383 m asl) which rises behind it in all its grandeur and beauty.

From the historical point of view, the village of Laglio it has been inhabited since Roman times as evidenced by some findings and in fact also the toponyms “The garlic” derives from the name of the Roman commander Lallius. In this period the territory hosted military and customs garrisons, a testimony of these vicissitudes is an ancient tower located in the hamlet of Torriggia.

Read also: Torre dell’Orso where to eat well and spend little

Laglio attractions and places of interest

Visit Laglio it is a perfect opportunity to spend a day or a whole weekend in total Relax forgetting the stress of the city and the hectic pace.

Totally surrounded by greenery, the village of Laglio, shows itself to visitors in all its beauty: between narrow and tree-lined streets, wonderful villas scattered around the town and a beautiful panorama with the Lake Como as a background. In short, it is the perfect location to spend your holidays at any time of the year: from the colors and scents of the warm season to the magical and dreamy atmospheres of the winter months.

Among the places not to be missed we find the Church of S. Giorgiothe Church of S. Gerolamothe Pyramid of Lagliothe historic villas and the Hole of the Bear.

Villa Oleandra (history and curiosities) – Laglio

In addition to the beauty of the place, for the surrounding nature, for the suggestive atmosphere that you breathe while walking in the village especially in the evening with the lights that are reflected in the water, another of the reasons why The garlic it has been a destination for paparazzi, fans or onlookers for some time now is that the very famous actor George Clooney has bought the prestigious historic residence for several years Villa Oleandra.

You may be interested in: The 5 most beautiful Palladian villas in Veneto

Villa Oleandra it is a real jewel dating back to the eighteenth century that seems to have immediately conquered the actor’s heart, note of merit goes to the beautiful view that can be admired from the windows and balconies of the residence.

Church of San Giorgio and the small church of San Gerolamo – Laglio

There Church of San Giorgio is located in the center of The garlic and has seventeenth-century origins even if it seems that on this site there was already a much older church, dating back to the eleventh century.

The Church has a single nave structure with five side chapels and a simple gabled facade.

The building has very beautiful stuccoes made in the eighteenth by the local sculptor Stefano Salterio while on the pulpit there is a wooden crucifix carved by Antonio Salterio Stefano’s father.

On the right side of the Church of San Giorgio rises theOratory of the Confratelli del Santissimo Sacramento.

In the locality Germanello, a small fraction of The garlic, is located there Church of S. Gerolamo which, in fact, is a very particular domed temple erected in 1782.

Pyramid – Laglio

Very curious and interesting is the presence of a Memorial inside the cemetery of The garlic in the shape of a pyramid 20 m high. and 13 meters wide. In reality, the monument preserves the remains of the German doctor Joseph Frank died in October 1842.

He was also a professor in Gottingen, Pavia, Vienna as well as a great pupil first and then a friend of Alessandro Volta and immediately fell in love with The garlic that he personally chose as a burial place, but not only. Here, in fact, he lived for several years taking care of the local people, even the most needy.

Historic villas – Laglio

Characteristics of The garlic there are also the numerous and beautiful historic houses scattered around the village, in particular along the suggestive lake shore.

Among the most important villas, in addition to the already mentioned Villa Oleandrathere are Villa Melograno, Villa Deleuse, Villa Ortensia, Villa Marco, Villa Regina, Villa Castiglioni and finally the eighteenth century Villa Veronesi.

Buco dell’Orso – Laglio

TO Torriggia, in the northernmost hamlet of The garlic, is located there Grotta dell’Orso or Hole of the Bear which owes its name to the discovery inside it, in 1849, of fossil bones of theUrsus Speleusnow preserved at the Natural History Museum of Milan.

It is a cavity that opens at an altitude of 650 meters, characterized by an important horizontal development of about 600 meters. Inside there are also three underground lakes and other partially unexplored environments also because for safety reasons, access to the cave has been absolutely forbidden for several years, which in the past was a destination for speleologists or simple enthusiasts.