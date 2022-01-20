Villa Oleandra, the love nest of Georgie Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis: the details you have never seen

Elisabetta Canalis and George Clooney had a wonderful story. Let’s see the details of the amazing Villa Oleandra

A story that is certainly more unique than rare the one that has existed between Elisabetta Canalis And George Clooney. A beautiful couple who have practically invaded the pages of the gossip column. It was the 2009 when we learn of the start of a beautiful love and that makes the whole world fall in love. The world of entertainment remains enlightened by this wonderful bond. The red carpets of Golden Globe and of Oscar are witnesses of this new couple.

Clooney and Canalis show themselves in splendid shape, close to each other, ready to always be perfect for any occasion. The whole world is witness to their beautiful love story, which it really looks like like out of a movie. A love that made the entire globe dream deeply. But then, at some point, we learn about the worst news that they could give us.

Elisabetta Canalis And George Clooney they break up after 2 years of an incredible love made of moments that all fans carry in their hearts forever. They never wanted to talk too much about the related reasons at the end of their love, but the age difference probably didn’t help. In fact, while Canalis was 32, the Hollywood actor was 50.

Villa Oleandra, George Clooney’s beautiful estate

However, some time ago, the famous ex-tissue wanted to return to the subject underlining a detail which partly clarified that question that has never found a precise answer. “He was a special person for me, very important as a father can be. Between us there was more of a father-daughter relationship “. However, that’s not all that intrigued for years fans of the beautiful couple.

In fact, many questions have arisen in reference to Elisabetta Canalis and George Clooney. Among these is the curiosity about the famous and beautiful Villa Oleandra. Here, the two lived a love story between wonderful views And lush landscapes unique. With the passage of time it has always been rumored that the actor intended to sell Villa Oleandra. However, his home never appeared on the market.

But let’s see the details that make this incredible one unique held in Laglio, on the Lake Como. It is a villa perfectly sewn on a celebrity, where the love of the classic and theoriginality joins any kind of state-of-the-art comfort. Huge i bathrooms that look like real spas, not to mention the pizzeria inside. As in the homes of all VIPs, one cannot be missing gym well equipped.

Even on the outside, what we see is truly incredible. In fact here is the outdoor cinema, a garage for the many motorcycles of the actor but also more. In fact, in addition to the magnificent landscapes and gardens, there is also a beautiful one pool which completes the show offered by Villa Oleandra.