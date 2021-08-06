Entertainment

Villa Pastrone reopens in Groscavallo: films and meetings at Cabiria’s father’s house

Free time in the villa from morning to evening between films, books, theater, photography and yoga. From tomorrow Groscavallo hosts for a week “Summer at Villa Pastrone”, an exhibition conceived by Max Chicco and Beppe Sveglia. «This is how the villa where Giovanni Pastrone lived, the creator of” Cabiria “, the most famous Italian film of silent cinema, is reborn», says the artistic director Chicco.

On the opening day, at 5 pm literary aperitif with Bruno Gambarotta and at 9 pm screening of the film «Pastrone! »By Lorenzo De Nicola. And also an appointment with the comic duo Marco & Mauro. On Sunday, at 5 pm, Margherita Oggero presents «The game of the last times» (Einaudi); in the evening, preview screening of the documentary «Sen Nous» by Silvia Richiardi and Bruno Genotti which tells the traditions and life of the valley. Following, Chicco’s “Dancing Paradiso”, the story of Paola Blengino, who managed a dance on the banks of the Tanaro for thirty years, amidst love stories, lovers and Latin lovers. Luca Mercalli, Anna Foli, Davide Pinto, Eugenio Gradabosco, Stefano Zanoli are also arriving in Groscavallo. Guided visits to the Pastrone house accompanied by the same pioneer of the seventh art, played by Carmelo Cancemi.

Calendar and reservations on www.estateavillapastrone.it. The opening day of “Summer at Villa Pastrone” is also included in the schedule of “A journey along a summer” which touches numerous municipalities of the Montana Alpi Graie Union, again under the direction of Max Chicco. «The common denominator of the two exhibitions is rebirth – he comments -. The territory invests in culture, tourism and therefore restart ». We continue on the 14th evening in Lemie with the show «Le mie masche» by Mario Bois and on the 16th afternoon in Traves: in the church of San Rocco the public will be welcomed by an elderly priest, the actor Guido Ruffa, the Lupo Lucio della Melevisione , which will tell the story of the pandemic of 1400. – © RESERVED REPRODUCTION


