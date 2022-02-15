Village Roadshow dispute with Warner Bros. getting worse

Matrix of the Resurrection Photo : Warner Bros.

It turns out that the lawsuit filed by Village Roadshow against Warner Bros. During the live broadcast of the day and date Matrix of the Resurrection It was just the first pole in a multi-pronged attack on Warner Bros. and its commitment to HBO Max. Presented last weeksuggested that the Warner Bros. New version matrix A sequel to be streamed specifically to prove its worth at the box office and prevent Village Roadshow from making money, jeopardizing its position as co-owner and co-financier of the series. He also accused the WB of not consulting Village Roadshow on the new release strategy despite working on “acceptable accommodations” with co-stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss and director Lana Wachowski.

Warner Bros. responded. this week (through The Hollywood reporter), describing the claim as “duplicity” and “contrived” in a statement, noting that Village Roadshow was “happy to put his name in the film’s credits, went to the world premiere in San Francisco and introduced himself to the media like the producers of the film “but” now “have canceled the contractual obligation to pay their share of the cost of the film”.

WB adds that he was able to reach “mutually acceptable deals” with everyone else involved in the release of one of the 2021 films that went to HBO Max and theaters on the same day. Except For Village Roadshow. Instead, according to a WB statement, he intentionally waited until the film was released so that he could “get a free look” at the final result of the film’s performance without any financial investment. “

In response to this response, Village Roadshow escalated its argument against Warner Bros., accusing the studio of trying to force it to give up the rights to some 100 films it had co-produced and co-financed. Warner Bros. over the years. Village Roadshow claims to be “left out” by discussions of the “different pre-shows, sequels or TV shows” that WB is working on based on the films it co-owns with Village Roadshow, such as A ready playerthe Ocean Robert Downey Jr. Sherlock Holmes Movie.

It is unclear whether or not WB is allowed to do what he wants in this case THR Talk to a lawyer who said Village Roadshow couldn’t force Warner Bros. on a particular project, but “gets more complicated” when “decisions are made in bad faith” – as if Warner Bros. actively avoids making a certain what simply because Village Roadshow wants to attend.

Everything is a bit chaotic, but the main essence is that Village Roadshow believes that he was not involved in the decision to set matrix A movie about HBO Max, a decision that seems to hurt the return to the box office on purpose. Meanwhile, the WB says it gave Village Roadshow every opportunity to participate and that it turned down. Now, Village Roadshow says it’s not just about news matrixstands for Every movie the studios made together.

In one more wrinkle, THR Daniel Petrushelli, the attorney who works for Disney during the lawsuit against Scarlett Johansson, says Warner Bros. represents her. This was settled out of courtso we don’t know for sure, but it doesn’t seem to have worked particularly well with Disney.