Villain from canceled Tobey Maguire movie revealed

Tobey Maguire’s canceled Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man 4, was one of the projects that would feature more of the hero’s villains. New photos have been revealed, showing the great villain of the long Marvel.

Peter Parker would have a bigger job ahead of him, as he would face the villain Vulture, a little different from Sandman or Doctor Octopus. However, the idea seemed to be similar with the Green Goblin, as they both can fly.

Director Sam Raimi had previously cast star John Malkovich as the Vulture, but the idea was scrapped by Sony, with the studio revitalizing the franchise with Andrew Garfield.

However, new photos appeared on social networks, bringing the molds of what the villain would look like, in addition to showing the character’s wings (via ComicBook).

Comics artist Ken Penders released one of the images of the wings, while another account revealed the molds of the suit that Malkovich would wear.

“I visited friends who were working on the Vulture costume for actor John Malkovich. After production wrapped, all materials were delivered,” wrote the artist on Twitter.

See the images, below.

Vulture would not be the only villain in the film

Spider-Man 4 storyboard artist Jay Henderson revealed in 2016 some artboards featuring Malkovich’s Vulture.

However, his presence was not the only surprise. Bruce Campbell would play Mysterio, while Anne Hathaway would play Black Cat.

Coincidentally, Campbell reteamed with Sam Raimi in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Hathaway was Catwoman in Batman: The Dark Knight Rises.

“What we kept coming back to is that, as a character, everyone would dismiss the Vulture as just an old guy in a silly green suit,” Henderson said at the time. “So we wanted to go the opposite way and really make him the most fearsome and formidable adversary Spider-Man has faced in the series.”

The Vulture would be the main antagonist of the film, and could possibly die, with his daughter, who would be played by Angelina Jolie, taking over his role.

It is worth remembering that the Vulture was played by Michael Keaton in Spider-Man: Homecoming, as the first major threat of the character in the MCU, played by Tom Holland.

Spider-Man movies are available on Disney+.