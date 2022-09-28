Villamandos offers his collaboration to the UHU for the Degree in Medicine in Huelva as it is “a challenge that must be addressed”

HUELVA, Sep. 28 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Minister of University, Research and Innovation, José Carlos Gómez Villamandos, has offered this Wednesday his collaboration to the University of Huelva to “make the Medicine degree viable and make it compatible with the SAS”, since it is “a great challenge that there is to tackle.”

This is how the counselor responded during the Solemn Act of Opening of the University Course to the previous declarations of the rector of the UHU, María Antonia Peña, about his “interest” in expanding the offer of Huelva degrees, such as Medicine, to the “live with a lot of pain” that “has been put in Jaén and Almería” and that the UHU has not been able to implement it “for economic reasons”.

Thus, the counselor stressed that the Medicine Degree at the UHU is “a challenge that must be addressed by Huelva and by the system”, since the doctors that the system will need “will be increasing, since to see a massive retirement in the next five or 10 years.

“We have to respond to this from Andalusia and if we want to do it, we have to start working now, which is why the start-up of the Degree in Medicine in Huelva would be a complete success”.

In this way, Villamandos has addressed the rector and has invited her to “see the best way to make this degree viable in collaboration with the Andalusian Health System”, in addition “other measures will have to be taken in the universities that are already implemented increasing the number of places due to this great existing demand”.