Villarreal and Liverpool confirm their line-ups with news for the second leg semifinal in the Champions League

2022-05-03

11:50 AM: In Liverpool there are two novelties in relation to the team that played in the first leg. One is Keita, who comes in for Captain Henderson. The other is the entry of Diogo Jota by Luis Díaz. 11:45AM: At Villarreal nine of those who did at Anfield play. The attacking duo Chukwueze-Danjuma falls and Gerard Moreno and Dia enter. 11:40AM: Liverpool have also announced their starting line-up to seek a spot in the Champions League final: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Thiago; Diogo Jota, Salah and Mané.

11:35AM: Villarreal announces its 11 starters with whom it will seek the comeback at home: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Lo Celso, Coquelin, Capoue, Parejo; Gerard Moreno and Dia.

11:30AM: Welcome to the minute by minute of the second leg of the Champions League semifinals between Villarreal and Liverpool, which will be played at the La Cerámica stadium. ————————————————– —————————- The Villarreal receives this Tuesday Liverpool in the semifinal round of the Champions League with the difficult mission of overcoming the 2-0 conceded last Wednesday at Anfield. “We have to play a perfect game, seek excellence,” warned the coach of the Villarreal, Unai Emery, winner of four Europa League, but has not yet been able to raise any ‘Orejona’. See: Pep Guardiola’s warning prior to the duel at the Bernabéu. “To eliminate Real Madrid, it’s not enough just one game” “The team is excited”, added the coach of the ‘Yellow Submarine’, calling on his fans to fill the La Cerámica stadium to try to reverse the difficult situation. On his second occasion in a semifinal of Champions16 years after the last time it reached this stage of the competition, the Villarreal he still trusts in being able to take one more step, knowing the difficulty. The ‘groguets’ fans cling to the memory of the elimination in the second round of Juventus or in the quarterfinals of the powerful Bayern Munich. A goal by Samu Chukwueze almost over the bell allowed the ‘Yellow Submarine’ to get into semifinals and now they hope to be able to surprise again. ‘strong at home’ “We have our people on our side, we have seen this season a very strong Villarreal at home in very important games,” said the central defender on Monday. VillarrealPau Torres.

Forced to look for the goal, the Basque coach will try to recover for this match his scorer Gerard Moreno, who could not be on the pitch at Anfield due to injury. “Today Gerard has trained with the group. We’ll see tomorrow,” he said. Emery. Also: Spectacular! This will be the new uniforms of the best teams in the world for the 2022-23 season The Spanish international, author of 13 goals this season, should be the complement to the other great gunner of the ‘Yellow Submarine’, the Dutchman Arnaud Danjuma, who also arrives touched to the match. “Let’s see if we can do something big on Tuesday with the help of Vila-real and all of Spain,” said midfielder Manu Trigueros after losing the league match against Alavés 2-1 on Saturday. Shut up behind for the entire first leg due to ‘red’ pressure, the Villarreal will have to launch with everything on Tuesday against a Liverpoolwho arrives encouraged after his extensive command of the first leg, although the coach Jurgen Klopp He doesn’t want trust. ‘You have to give everything’ “We are in the break. You have to forget about the result of the first leg, ”he said this Monday Kloppassuring that “we have to go there, knowing that we have to give everything”.