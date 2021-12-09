Villarreal did not want to play in the snow, pressure on the referee

Atalanta-Villarreal, decisive for qualifying for the Champions League round of 16, has been postponed to today, Thursday 9 December, due to a heavy snowfall.

The match of the last day of Group F’s Champions League between Atalanta and Villarreal has been postponed due to a heavy snowfall which hit Bergamo on Wednesday. The match that is up for grabs to qualify for the round of 16, the Bergamo players must win to get through the round. The match will be played today, Thursday 9 December at 19. The decision not to play has created various controversies, such as the new starting time. Some details of the moments that preceded the decision to postpone the match hinted that Villarreal, from the very first moments of the snowfall, had no intention of playing under the snow with the pitch heavily conditioned. The Spaniards, in a more or less direct way, put pressure on the race director, the Englishman Taylor.

Atalanta-Villarreal it was and is one of the main races because the teams of Gasperini and Emery compete for the last place for the round of 16. This meeting has not yet taken place. Because the snow made the field impassable. But to reach the decision to postpone it took some time, the time necessary to understand that there really was no chance to take the field, even if for many it was possible to play in Bergamo on Wednesday evening. At the Gewiss Stadium the tarpaulins prevented the green lawn from turning white in the early afternoon, but at 5.30 pm they were slowly removed, just when the snow had increased. The problem, which was foreseen, did not seem insurmountable because a dozen fans took to the field and started shoveling, before half an hour from the start dozens of stewards continued the work while the snow continued to fall.

Referee Taylor had decided to take some time, announcing a 20 minute delay. The Atalanta players thus begin their warm-up at 8.15 pm, take the field and relax their muscles. Those of Villarreal, on the other hand, are on the run and show up after 20.30, but they don’t come in all full and ready to prepare for such an important match. Three of them enter in slippers. An attitude that suggested that the decision of the Spanish club had already been taken.

There were two parties involved, but there was one who had less desire to take the field. The Spaniards seemed less inclined to play. Strong Ecuadorian defender Estupinan on TV said: “I’ve never been on terrain like this. We prepare.” Words of circumstance, different from those that the president of Villarreal Roig said after the decision to postpone the match: “Snow was expected until three in the morning. It was dangerous to play and fool around. The ice stuck to the studs and it was impossible to play.”

The attitude of the Spaniards it was quite clear both why the players showed up in slippers on the pitch. Villarreal tried to influence Taylor who in the end, like all English referees, chose the path of prudence, and never mind if around 10 pm the snow didn’t fall anymore. This battle was won by the Spaniards, with the players who, after the official postponement, went, always under the snow, the 87 fans who followed them. While Atalanta had to duel with Uefa, and with Villarreal, for the start time of the match. Uefa opted for 16.30, so as not to go into conflict with the Europa League and the Conference, but Atalanta opposed, saying that this is a working time and many fans who had already bought tickets would not have been able to watch the match. The compromise was successful, it will not be played in the afternoon but not even at 20.30. Kick-off at 19. Villarreal, as far as they could, tried to influence referee Taylor’s decision and with his attitude on and off the pitch managed to win the arm wrestling.