Villarreal – Manchester United: 0-2 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Match ends, Villarreal 0, Manchester United 2.20:43

90 ‘+ 4’ Second Half ends, Villarreal 0, Manchester United 2.20:43

90 ‘+ 3’ Substitution, Manchester United. Juan Mata replaces Jadon Sancho.20:42

90 ‘+ 3’ Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Juan Foyth.20:43

90 ‘+ 1’ Substitution, Manchester United. Nemanja Matic replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.20:41

90 ‘ Goals! Villarreal 0, Manchester United 2. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.20:41

88 ‘ Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Pau Torres.20:43

86 ‘ Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Pau Torres.20:36

86 ‘ Shot rejected. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.20:36

85 ‘ Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Gerónimo Rulli.20:36

85 ‘ Shot saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.20:36

85 ‘ Substitution, Villarreal. Boulaye Dia replaces Moi Gómez.20:34

84 ‘ Failed attempt. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.20:34

83 ‘ Failed attempt. Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) header from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Alberto Moreno with a cross.20:32

82 ‘ Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Scott McTominay.20:32

81 ‘ Shot rejected. Fred (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.20:31

80 ‘ Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Juan Foyth.20:36

79 ‘ Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal).20:29

79 ‘ Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in his own half.20:29

79 ‘ Substitution, Villarreal. Dani Raba replaces Pervis Estupiñán.20:29

78 ‘ Goals! Villarreal 0, Manchester United 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Look at the player’s profile Cristiano Ronaldo20:28

77 ‘ Offside. Marcus Rashford tries a through ball, but Bruno Fernandes is caught offside.20:27

75 ‘ Offside. Pau Torres tries a through ball, but Arnaut Danjuma is caught offside.20:24

73 ‘ Substitution, Villarreal. Alberto Moreno replaces Manu Trigueros.20:23

73 ‘ Substitution, Villarreal. Samuel Chukwueze replaces Yeremi Pino.20:22

72 ‘ Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United).20:22

71 ‘ Shot saved. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.20:23

69 ‘ Offside. Harry Maguire tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.20:22

66 ‘ Substitution, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford replaces Anthony Martial.20:16

66 ‘ Substitution, Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes replaces Donny van de Beek.20:16

65 ‘ Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Jadon Sancho.20:15

63 ‘ Failed attempt. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Moi Gómez.20:16

60 ‘ Foul by Juan Foyth (Villarreal).20:11

60 ‘ Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in his own half.20:11

59 ‘ Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by David de Gea.20:08

59 ‘ Shot saved. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.20:09

59 ‘ Shot rejected. Moi Gómez (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pau Torres.20:09

53 ‘ Shot saved. Fred (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.20:03

48 ‘ Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.19:58

46 ‘ Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:55

46 ‘ Foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United).19:55

Second Half begins Villarreal 0, Manchester United 0.19:55

45 ‘+ 2’ First Half ends, Villarreal 0, Manchester United 0.19:39

45 ‘+ 1’ Failed attempt. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Moi Gómez.19:39

43 ‘ Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.19:39

43 ‘ Shot rejected. Moi Gómez (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.19:37

42 ‘ Failed attempt. Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.19:36

41 ‘ Donny van de Beek (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:33

41 ‘ Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:33

41 ‘ Foul by Donny van de Beek (Manchester United).19:33

34 ‘ Shot rejected. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.19:27

33 ‘ Yeremi Pino (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:32

33 ‘ Foul by Yeremi Pino (Villarreal).19:30

33 ‘ Alex Telles (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:30

32 ‘ Foul by Moi Gómez (Villarreal).19:24

32 ‘ Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) wins a free kick in his own half.19:24

30 ‘ Shot saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) header from the center of the box is saved in the corner. Assisted by Alex Telles with a cross.19:26

29 ‘ Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.19:30

28 ‘ Foul by Etienne Capoue (Villarreal).19:24

28 ‘ Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:20

27 ‘ Shot saved. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yeremi Pino.19:20

22 ‘ Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) wins a free kick in his own half.19:14

22 ‘ Foul by Donny van de Beek (Manchester United).19:14

21 ‘ Foul by Etienne Capoue (Villarreal).19:13

21 ‘ Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in his own half.19:13

20 ‘ Shot rejected. Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.19:22

20 ‘ Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.19:12

16 ‘ Foul by Manu Trigueros (Villarreal).19:08

16 ‘ Harry Maguire (Manchester United) wins a free kick in his own half.19:08

15 ‘ Hand ball by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).19:07

12 ‘ Failed attempt. Pau Torres (Villarreal) header from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross after a corner kick.19:09

12 ‘ Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.19:04

11 ‘ Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.19:03

10 ‘ Failed attempt. Yeremi Pino (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.19:07

10 ‘ Shot rejected. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moi Gómez.19:07

5 ‘ Shot saved. Moi Gómez (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.19:06

5 ‘ Foul by Etienne Capoue (Villarreal).19:03

5 ‘ Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in his own half.18:57

3 ‘ Failed attempt. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) header from an off-center position on the right just wide to the right following a set piece.19:02

2′ Foul by Yeremi Pino (Villarreal).18:55

2′ Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.18:55

First half begins.18:53

The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up19:15