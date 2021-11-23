Villarreal – Manchester United: 0-2 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match
Match ends, Villarreal 0, Manchester United 2.20:43
Second Half ends, Villarreal 0, Manchester United 2.20:43
Substitution, Manchester United. Juan Mata replaces Jadon Sancho.20:42
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Juan Foyth.20:43
Substitution, Manchester United. Nemanja Matic replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.20:41
Goals! Villarreal 0, Manchester United 2. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.20:41
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Pau Torres.20:43
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Pau Torres.20:36
Shot rejected. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.20:36
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Gerónimo Rulli.20:36
Shot saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.20:36
Substitution, Villarreal. Boulaye Dia replaces Moi Gómez.20:34
Failed attempt. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.20:34
Failed attempt. Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) header from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Alberto Moreno with a cross.20:32
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Scott McTominay.20:32
Shot rejected. Fred (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.20:31
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Juan Foyth.20:36
Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal).20:29
Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in his own half.20:29
Substitution, Villarreal. Dani Raba replaces Pervis Estupiñán.20:29
Goals! Villarreal 0, Manchester United 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Offside. Marcus Rashford tries a through ball, but Bruno Fernandes is caught offside.20:27
Offside. Pau Torres tries a through ball, but Arnaut Danjuma is caught offside.20:24
Substitution, Villarreal. Alberto Moreno replaces Manu Trigueros.20:23
Substitution, Villarreal. Samuel Chukwueze replaces Yeremi Pino.20:22
Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United).20:22
Shot saved. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.20:23
Offside. Harry Maguire tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.20:22
Substitution, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford replaces Anthony Martial.20:16
Substitution, Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes replaces Donny van de Beek.20:16
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Jadon Sancho.20:15
Failed attempt. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Moi Gómez.20:16
Foul by Juan Foyth (Villarreal).20:11
Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in his own half.20:11
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by David de Gea.20:08
Shot saved. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.20:09
Shot rejected. Moi Gómez (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pau Torres.20:09
Shot saved. Fred (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.20:03
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.19:58
Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:55
Foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United).19:55
Second Half begins Villarreal 0, Manchester United 0.19:55
First Half ends, Villarreal 0, Manchester United 0.19:39
Failed attempt. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Moi Gómez.19:39
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.19:39
Shot rejected. Moi Gómez (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.19:37
Failed attempt. Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.19:36
Donny van de Beek (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:33
Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:33
Foul by Donny van de Beek (Manchester United).19:33
Shot rejected. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.19:27
Yeremi Pino (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:32
Foul by Yeremi Pino (Villarreal).19:30
Alex Telles (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:30
Foul by Moi Gómez (Villarreal).19:24
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) wins a free kick in his own half.19:24
Shot saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) header from the center of the box is saved in the corner. Assisted by Alex Telles with a cross.19:26
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.19:30
Foul by Etienne Capoue (Villarreal).19:24
Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:20
Shot saved. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yeremi Pino.19:20
Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) wins a free kick in his own half.19:14
Foul by Donny van de Beek (Manchester United).19:14
Foul by Etienne Capoue (Villarreal).19:13
Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in his own half.19:13
Shot rejected. Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.19:22
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.19:12
Foul by Manu Trigueros (Villarreal).19:08
Harry Maguire (Manchester United) wins a free kick in his own half.19:08
Hand ball by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).19:07
Failed attempt. Pau Torres (Villarreal) header from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross after a corner kick.19:09
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.19:04
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.19:03
Failed attempt. Yeremi Pino (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.19:07
Shot rejected. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moi Gómez.19:07
Shot saved. Moi Gómez (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.19:06
Foul by Etienne Capoue (Villarreal).19:03
Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in his own half.18:57
Failed attempt. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) header from an off-center position on the right just wide to the right following a set piece.19:02
Foul by Yeremi Pino (Villarreal).18:55
Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.18:55
First half begins.18:53
The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up19:15
Where the game is played:
Stadium: Estadio de la Cerámica
City: Villarreal
Capacity: 23500 spectators19:15