Villarreal – Manchester United: 0-2 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

  • Match ends, Villarreal 0, Manchester United 2.20:43

  • 90 ‘+ 4’

    Second Half ends, Villarreal 0, Manchester United 2.20:43

  • 90 ‘+ 3’

    Substitution, Manchester United. Juan Mata replaces Jadon Sancho.20:42

  • 90 ‘+ 3’

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Juan Foyth.20:43

  • 90 ‘+ 1’

    Substitution, Manchester United. Nemanja Matic replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.20:41

  • 90 ‘

    Goals! Villarreal 0, Manchester United 2. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.20:41

  • 88 ‘

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Pau Torres.20:43

  • 86 ‘

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Pau Torres.20:36

  • 86 ‘

    Shot rejected. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.20:36

  • 85 ‘

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Gerónimo Rulli.20:36

  • 85 ‘

    Shot saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.20:36

  • 85 ‘

    Substitution, Villarreal. Boulaye Dia replaces Moi Gómez.20:34

  • 84 ‘

    Failed attempt. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.20:34

  • 83 ‘

    Failed attempt. Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) header from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Alberto Moreno with a cross.20:32

  • 82 ‘

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Scott McTominay.20:32

  • 81 ‘

    Shot rejected. Fred (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.20:31

  • 80 ‘

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Juan Foyth.20:36

  • 79 ‘

    Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal).20:29

  • 79 ‘

    Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in his own half.20:29

  • 79 ‘

    Substitution, Villarreal. Dani Raba replaces Pervis Estupiñán.20:29

  • 78 ‘

    Goals! Villarreal 0, Manchester United 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

    Look at the player’s profile Cristiano Ronaldo20:28

  • 77 ‘

    Offside. Marcus Rashford tries a through ball, but Bruno Fernandes is caught offside.20:27

  • 75 ‘

    Offside. Pau Torres tries a through ball, but Arnaut Danjuma is caught offside.20:24

  • 73 ‘

    Substitution, Villarreal. Alberto Moreno replaces Manu Trigueros.20:23

  • 73 ‘

    Substitution, Villarreal. Samuel Chukwueze replaces Yeremi Pino.20:22

  • 72 ‘

    Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United).20:22

  • 71 ‘

    Shot saved. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.20:23

  • 69 ‘

    Offside. Harry Maguire tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.20:22

  • 66 ‘

    Substitution, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford replaces Anthony Martial.20:16

  • 66 ‘

    Substitution, Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes replaces Donny van de Beek.20:16

  • 65 ‘

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Jadon Sancho.20:15

  • 63 ‘

    Failed attempt. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Moi Gómez.20:16

  • 60 ‘

    Foul by Juan Foyth (Villarreal).20:11

  • 60 ‘

    Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in his own half.20:11

  • 59 ‘

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by David de Gea.20:08

  • 59 ‘

    Shot saved. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.20:09

  • 59 ‘

    Shot rejected. Moi Gómez (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pau Torres.20:09

  • 53 ‘

    Shot saved. Fred (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.20:03

  • 48 ‘

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.19:58

  • 46 ‘

    Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:55

  • 46 ‘

    Foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United).19:55

  • Second Half begins Villarreal 0, Manchester United 0.19:55

  • 45 ‘+ 2’

    First Half ends, Villarreal 0, Manchester United 0.19:39

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    Failed attempt. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Moi Gómez.19:39

  • 43 ‘

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.19:39

  • 43 ‘

    Shot rejected. Moi Gómez (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.19:37

  • 42 ‘

    Failed attempt. Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.19:36

  • 41 ‘

    Donny van de Beek (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:33

  • 41 ‘

    Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:33

  • 41 ‘

    Foul by Donny van de Beek (Manchester United).19:33

  • 34 ‘

    Shot rejected. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.19:27

  • 33 ‘

    Yeremi Pino (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:32

  • 33 ‘

    Foul by Yeremi Pino (Villarreal).19:30

  • 33 ‘

    Alex Telles (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.19:30

  • 32 ‘

    Foul by Moi Gómez (Villarreal).19:24

  • 32 ‘

    Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) wins a free kick in his own half.19:24

  • 30 ‘

    Shot saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) header from the center of the box is saved in the corner. Assisted by Alex Telles with a cross.19:26

  • 29 ‘

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.19:30

  • 28 ‘

    Foul by Etienne Capoue (Villarreal).19:24

  • 28 ‘

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:20

  • 27 ‘

    Shot saved. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yeremi Pino.19:20

  • 22 ‘

    Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) wins a free kick in his own half.19:14

  • 22 ‘

    Foul by Donny van de Beek (Manchester United).19:14

  • 21 ‘

    Foul by Etienne Capoue (Villarreal).19:13

  • 21 ‘

    Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in his own half.19:13

  • 20 ‘

    Shot rejected. Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.19:22

  • 20 ‘

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.19:12

  • 16 ‘

    Foul by Manu Trigueros (Villarreal).19:08

  • 16 ‘

    Harry Maguire (Manchester United) wins a free kick in his own half.19:08

  • 15 ‘

    Hand ball by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).19:07

  • 12 ‘

    Failed attempt. Pau Torres (Villarreal) header from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross after a corner kick.19:09

  • 12 ‘

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.19:04

  • 11 ‘

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.19:03

  • 10 ‘

    Failed attempt. Yeremi Pino (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.19:07

  • 10 ‘

    Shot rejected. Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moi Gómez.19:07

  • 5 ‘

    Shot saved. Moi Gómez (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.19:06

  • 5 ‘

    Foul by Etienne Capoue (Villarreal).19:03

  • 5 ‘

    Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in his own half.18:57

  • 3 ‘

    Failed attempt. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) header from an off-center position on the right just wide to the right following a set piece.19:02

  • 2′

    Foul by Yeremi Pino (Villarreal).18:55

  • 2′

    Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.18:55

  • First half begins.18:53

  • The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up19:15

  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: Estadio de la Cerámica
    City: Villarreal
    Capacity: 23500 spectators19:15

