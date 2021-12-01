Villeneuve: “Hamilton almost unbeatable with that power unit” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The rocket is ready to take off from the launch pad in Jeddah ready to take Lewis Hamilton into orbit for the eighth world title: Mercedes in Brazil and Qatar scored a double that once again put the seven-time world champion in the conditions of be master of your own destiny. If the reigning champion wins in both Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi he will be world champion for the eighth time in his career. Max Verstappen and Red Bull have an eight-point lead and will try in every way to win in Jeddah, but according to Jacques Villeneuve Hamilton is the big favorite.

“Lewis’s Mercedes will mount the engine he used at Interlagos. I think almost unbeatable with that power unit “, the opinion of the world champion in 1997 at the wheel of Williams interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport. The Canadian does not believe that a possible penalty on the starting grid spent by the Verstappen-Red Bull-Honda trio could rebalance the situation: “The Honda engine provides the same horsepower from start to end of life. That of the Mercedes is not only new, but it has something inside that is different. It really feels like from another planet. Hamilton’s recovery in the last two races has been huge, all of a sudden. Either they had something up their sleeves or I don’t know. It all seemed too sudden. Impressive. Let’s see if it continues like this in the last two races ”.

Toto Wolff reiterated immediately after the checkered flag waved in Losail that Mercedes in Qatar preserved the power unit introduced in Brazil to have “Enormous power” in Jeddah, a track waiting to be discovered that will surely reserve a race full of twists and turns. Unforeseen and tactics ‘to be invented’ could facilitate Red Bull, which up to now has proved to be more reactive and lucid than Brackley’s team at the wall: “Red Bull is certainly used to this kind of pressure – concluded Villeneuve – Mercedes is very strong but she has had an easy life for years and you can see why at times she reacts in a somewhat aggressive, bad way precisely because she is no longer used to fighting and losing. But he has the ability to win, as we have seen in many races ”.