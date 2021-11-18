Vin Diesel accompanied the daughter of Paul Walker, of whom he is godfather, to the altar, demonstrating a strong bond with the family of the former Fast and Furious interpreter.

A moving gesture that represents the great bond that united Paul Walker And Vin Diesel: the interpreter of Dominic Toretto in Fast and Furious has just accompanied Walker’s daughter Meadow to the altar, who got married in recent days and posted photos of the ceremony on her Instagram.

Here are the pictures.

Vin Diesel accompanied Paul Walker’s daughter to the altar (practically acting as an adoptive father, and respecting his role as godfather of the girl), who is married to Louis Thornton-Allan. The young woman, in addition to being a model, is also the head of The Paul Walker Foundation.

Recall that the interpreter of the Fast and Furious saga died in 2013 following an accident. At the time, the production of Fast and Furious was struggling with the works dedicated to the seventh chapter of the saga.

However, it seems that Meadow Walker herself may become part of the franchise. Several rumors have chased each other about it, and even Madow has neither confirmed nor denied this possibility. Recall that the Fast and Furious saga will end with chapter ten and eleven that will tell a single and final story.

Here is a news dedicated to the conclusion of the Fast and Furious saga:



