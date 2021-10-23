Vin Diesel accompanies Paul Walker’s daughter to the altar (PHOTO)

The one between Vin Diesel And Paul Walker it was a real “brotherhood”. The news of the day is that the protagonist of Fast and Furious accompanied the Paul Walker’s daughter at the altar. In fact, Meadow Walker married Louis Thornton-Allan and seemed really happy during one of the best days of her life.

Vin Diesel is the godfather of Meadow Walker and has been well present in her life since the untimely death of her father, Paul Walker. Now the protagonist of Fast and Furious has also accompanied the model to the altar, who posted on his Instagram profile a photo with him and a video that portrays the most beautiful and funny moments of his marriage with Louis Thornton-Allan.

As reported by Comic Book, several rumors have suggested the entry of Meadow Walker in the Fast and Furious saga. During an interview with E !, the model said she didn’t want to exclude anything. Vin Diesel, on the other hand, commented the news in this way: “Let’s leave every door open. Let’s make sure we don’t reveal all the secrets of Fast and Furious 10 right away!”.

Loading... Advertisements

Recently, during an interview with TMZ, Cody Walker also commented on the decision to continue to pay homage to his brother Paul: “I think Vin and the family did an excellent job in the way they handled Paul’s exit and his run into the sunset. Paul would be really proud of how everything was handled! Vin has always had a very serious approach in such sequences and wanted to keep Paul’s memory alive. They worked together from the beginning and they were young together! Really, they were so young when it all began. I meet people who often say to me: ‘ Your brother is the reason I love cars. ‘And I say,’ Well, me too! ‘”.

Regarding the time of Paul Walker’s death and the aftermath of filming Fast and Furious 7, Vin Diesel said: “When the tragedy happened in 2013, we decided to stop shooting the film for about 5 months. We weren’t sure where to go. Then the studio accepted our version, which is to keep the character alive in our mythology. . We started this franchise together, and then our brotherhood was born too. Everything has to end at the same time. “.