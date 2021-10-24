News

Vin Diesel accompanies Paul Walker’s daughter to the altar

Paul’s daughter Meadow Walker married actor Louis Thornton-Allan: Vin Diesel will accompany her to the altar

When his father, actor Paul Walker, died in a car accident, Meadow was only 15 years old. Vin Diesel, a close friend and colleague of her father in the ‘Fast & Furious’ film saga, has never abandoned her in these eight years, so much so that he accompanied her to the altar on her wedding day visibly moved.

The girl now 22, explains Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), is a model and married actor Louis Thornton-Allan in the Dominican Republic. The wedding photos were published exclusively by ‘Vogue’ magazine. The two young people got married in a very intimate ceremony, at sunset, in which very few guests took part (also due to the restrictions due to the covid).

Vin Diesel’s farewell to paul Walker in Fast & Furious 7

Paul Walker passed away on November 30, 2013 following a car accident while filming was still underway on Fast & Furious 7. The production decided to rewrite the script to adapt it to the material shot by the actor, the undisputed star of Fast & Furious with his friend and colleague Vin Diesel. And Vin Diesel had the most difficult task: to say goodbye to Paul Walker and his character Brian O’Conner in the most touching scene of the whole saga.

