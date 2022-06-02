Vin Diesel accused of being a diva on the set of Fast and Furious 10

A few days ago, we learned with surprise the departure of director Justin Lin from the project. Fast and Furious 10, even though filming had just begun. A real shock in the universe of the franchise as the filmmaker has left his mark on it by signing 5 of his films since 2006, but a situation that was obviously inevitable.

In question ? According to the first revelations made in the press in the USA, it is rumored that Justin Lin simply could no longer stand the behavior of Vin Diesel – the interpreter of Dom and true star of the saga. “Diesel arrives late on sets, he does not know his lines and he appears physically out of shape“, in particular revealed a source to the New York Daily News.

Remarks that echo the complaints of Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs) in 2016, his former partner on the films, punctuated by a “No one wants to attack Vin Diesel officially, but everyone knows” from the Daily News source, which suggests that the actor would be all-powerful on the set and therefore rain or shine.

Justin Lin tired of the actor’s behavior