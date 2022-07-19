Vin Diesel alongside Helen Mirren on the set of ‘Fast and Furious 10’

And… action! After Jason Momoa, it’s Vin Diesel’s turn to set sail for Italy to shoot a highly anticipated film. On Monday July 18, the 55-year-old actor was photographed in the heart of Rome, near the Colosseum, while he was on the set of “Fast and Furious 10”. Under the Italian sun, the screenwriter has returned to his mythical role of Dominic Toretto. In casual and loose clothing, the actor also took the opportunity to greet the fans, present a few meters from the shooting. Between two or three scenes, the companion of Paloma Jiménez was entitled to some make-up touch-ups and a mini-fan.

By his side: 76-year-old actress Helen Mirren. The two actors, who seemed accomplices and close, shot a few scenes together. At the start of the evening, the actress swapped her white shirt for a red leopard top.

New recruit for this tenth and penultimate part: Brie Larson. A news shared last April by Vin Diesel himself. “Welcome to the Brie family!” he captioned a photo of himself with the “Captain Marvel” star. Dwayne Johnson, meanwhile, declined the offer to return to the saga. And this, despite the multiple reminders of Vin Diesel.