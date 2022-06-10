Vin Diesel and Brie Larson Have Fun in New Fast 10 BTS Image

Vin Diesel has some fun with Brie Larson in new behind-the-scenes pic from x fast. After the relative financial success of F9: the fast sagaDominic Toretto (Diesel) and the rest of the crew should appear next in the next x fast. Billed as the penultimate mainline film fast furious franchise, which began in 2001, the plot of x fast is currently unknown, but it’s already been confirmed that franchise newcomer Jason Momoa will be playing a villain.

After the long-time sudden departure fast furious franchise manager Justin Lin, Louis Letterier is now in the director’s chair for x fast. In addition to cast members such as Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sung Kang, Quick X iis also set to introduce a handful of new actors into the mix, including Larson, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior and Michael Rooker. The plot of the film is currently unknown, but it has already been confirmed that x fast will be the most expensive fast furious film to date with a budget of $300 million, mostly due to actor salaries.

In a heartfelt new Instagram post, Diesel shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself with Larson, who both appear dressed in their costumes for the film. Diesel’s caption for the photo includes a large “Thanks” to x fastto the cast and crew of the film, as well as fans of the franchise for continuing to believe in the film. Check out Diesel’s post below:

Much remains unknown about the next fast furious installment and Larson’s role, in particular, poses a major question mark for fans. It’s unclear what role Larson will play in the film, but given his star power due to his continued role as Captain Marvel in the MCU, it’s fair to assume the role will be much more than just a cameo. Diesel’s post isn’t the first time he’s shown a behind-the-scenes photo with Larson either, with Diesel previously teasing that the Captain Marvel star will be a major player in the film. x fast.

While, for now, fans are in the dark about Larson’s role in x fast, it’s clear Lin’s departure from the film didn’t hurt the cast’s morale. Diesel has previously posted videos showing him having fun with Momoa, sharing an update from the shoot with Ludacris and bonding with Melchior. With Diesel providing ongoing updates regarding the status of x fastit’s likely fans can expect to see more from the actor in the coming weeks, perhaps even revealing Larson’s character at some point in the near future.

