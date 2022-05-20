Vin Diesel and Brie Larson, very affectionate in the new image of Fast X

MADRID, May 20. (CultureLeisure) –

The tenth and penultimate installment of the fast and furious series continue his filming. And, in addition to Jason Momoa, one of the great signings of the franchise in this new adventure is Brie Larson, the actress who plays Captain Marvelwho has posed next to Vin Diesel in a tender image from the shoot.

As fans of the adrenaline-pumping car franchise will recall, Diesel announced last month that Larson joined the cast of the new installment. Now the actor himself, and also the executive producer of the saga, has been the one who has shared the image through his Instagram account.

In the photograph appears Diesel characterized as Dominic Toretto, dressed in his characteristic sleeveless vest along with Brie Larson, with rocker hair and a blue leather jacket. A snapshot full of affection, as the actress is happy leaning on Diesel’s lap. A feeling that seems reciprocal on the part of her co-star, who looks at her tenderly.

“There are some people you will meet in life… who will change you, change your family… change the world, FOREVER! #FastX“, Diesel writes in the emotional message that accompanies the photograph.

Fast and Furious 10 is scheduled for release in May 2023 and will be directed by Louis Leterrier, who replaces Justin Lin after his departure from the film. In addition to the aforementioned Diesel, Larson and Momoa, the cast is completed by old acquaintances of the saga such as Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Sung Kang or Charlize Theron.