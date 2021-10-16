Vin Diesel and dedication to Paul Walker: “I hope to make you proud”

Actor Vin Diesel remembers his friend and colleague Paul Walker, who passed away in 2013: “I hope to make you proud”. The post he dedicated to him.

Tonight on Mediaset 20 one of the most beloved sagas of American cinema is back: Fast and Furious – Original parts only will air starting from 21:05. The fourth installment of the saga is a sequel to the first two films and instead narrates events that occurred before what happens in the third film, or Tokyo Drift. Much loved by the public, a little less by critics, the films over the years have made their protagonists very famous all over the world, making them in fact leading faces in cinema.

The November 30, 2013, due to a terrible accident, one of the actors of the cast left us: Paul Walker, at the age of 40, he lost his life in a car accident. Since then the colleague and friend Vin Diesel has always remembered him with immense affection: the two had established over the years a strong bond of friendship that went far beyond the screen. Here is one of the latest posts that the actor dedicated to his set partner. An image and a dedicated one that melted the hearts of all the fans.

Vin Diesel and the beautiful dedication to his friend Paul Walker

Very often the actor who plays in the most famous car saga in the world Toretto, publishes old shots on his Instagram profile with his dear friend. He takes the opportunity to dedicate a few wonderful words to him e to keep alive the memory of a man who was not only a great actor and a talented professional, but also a faithful husband and a loving father.

Some time he replied an image created by their fans, that in a special way, with a beautiful effect, unites their two faces. In the dedication he thanks the fans, always present and always ready to share with him the love for the saga, and then dedicates a special message to his friend Paul Walker. In fact, the description reads: “Fast and Furious fans you are the best in the world! Meadow and the whole Walker family, you don’t know how much strength you’ve given me over the past five years. I hope to make you proud. Much love“.

