News

Vin Diesel and dedication to Paul Walker: “I hope to make you proud”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Actor Vin Diesel remembers his friend and colleague Paul Walker, who passed away in 2013: “I hope to make you proud”. The post he dedicated to him.

vin diesel dedicates paul
Vin Diesel and Paul Walker (Getty Images)

Tonight on Mediaset 20 one of the most beloved sagas of American cinema is back: Fast and Furious – Original parts only will air starting from 21:05. The fourth installment of the saga is a sequel to the first two films and instead narrates events that occurred before what happens in the third film, or Tokyo Drift. Much loved by the public, a little less by critics, the films over the years have made their protagonists very famous all over the world, making them in fact leading faces in cinema.

The November 30, 2013, due to a terrible accident, one of the actors of the cast left us: Paul Walker, at the age of 40, he lost his life in a car accident. Since then the colleague and friend Vin Diesel has always remembered him with immense affection: the two had established over the years a strong bond of friendship that went far beyond the screen. Here is one of the latest posts that the actor dedicated to his set partner. An image and a dedicated one that melted the hearts of all the fans.

READ ALSO >>> Aldo Montano’s dedication to his son

Vin Diesel and the beautiful dedication to his friend Paul Walker

vin diesel paul walker
The dedication that melted the fans (Instagram)

Very often the actor who plays in the most famous car saga in the world Toretto, publishes old shots on his Instagram profile with his dear friend. He takes the opportunity to dedicate a few wonderful words to him e to keep alive the memory of a man who was not only a great actor and a talented professional, but also a faithful husband and a loving father.

Loading...
Advertisements

READ ALSO >>> the dedication of Andrea Dianetti

Some time he replied an image created by their fans, that in a special way, with a beautiful effect, unites their two faces. In the dedication he thanks the fans, always present and always ready to share with him the love for the saga, and then dedicates a special message to his friend Paul Walker. In fact, the description reads: “Fast and Furious fans you are the best in the world! Meadow and the whole Walker family, you don’t know how much strength you’ve given me over the past five years. I hope to make you proud. Much love“.

LM


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
743
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
611
News

Cinema, all films out in October
582
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
515
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
458
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
406
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
370
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
363
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
348
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top