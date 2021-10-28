Vin Diesel and Ficarra and Picone certainties of prime time

Tonight on TV, Mediaset’s choices go to Ficarra and Picone with their “Let’s go to that country” on Canale 5 and Vin Diesel with “Fast & Furious” on Italia Uno.

Mediaset prepares for the early evening of Thursday with a structure mainly focused on great films. Canale 5, in fact, presents “Let’s go to that country”: a funny and pungent work by Ficarra and Picone. The famous Sicilian comic duo, after spending many years between cinema and television, is ready to debut on Netflix with the first TV series in which they are authors and protagonists. Great anticipation for this new product, in the meantime it is possible to enjoy one of their most successful films.

Tonight on TV, Mediaset turns the cards: the great cinema in prime time

Italia Uno focuses on safe used cars: it draws on the famous saga “Fast & Furious”, tonight the eighth chapter with Vin Diesel protagonist: action and engines will characterize an evening of adrenaline and adventure with the right sentimental pathos. Rete 4, on the other hand, relies on information and in-depth analysis: there is “Straight and Reverse”.

Format with Paolo Del Debbio who comments on the news and the events of Italian politics with first-rate exponents in the studio who alternate between connections and live analysis. Network information with a pinch of entertainment: the new form of the talk show. Appointment at 21.20. This time without the matches to act as sparring partner, so there will be more competition in terms of Audience: the Auditel data will trace the way for the next few weeks.