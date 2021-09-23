Vin Diesel and her daughter engage in a singing duet [VIDEO]

Vin Diesel and his daughter duet on the notes of Dear Theodosia, from the soundtrack of the musical Hamilton

Vin Diesel he has held many roles in the entertainment industry: actor, producer, writer and director. Now to this list of tasks we can safely add singer. The Dom Toretto of Fast & Furious posted a tender video on social media in which she sings with her daughter. Father and daughter thus perform on the notes of the song Dear Theodosia from the musical Hamilton. The cover, which you can listen to below, is accompanied by a music video of over three minutes. While the actor’s singing skills may seem questionable (or subjective), there is no doubt that his daughter – whom he affectionately calls “Alpha Angel” – has a natural talent for singing!

“I did musical theater as a child and I started rapping in the early 80s”, explained Vin Diesel to People. “But the real breakthrough came with social media. When I sang Stay, I remember that Mikky [l’artista Mikky Ekko ndr] he said something like ‘Vin cover is the best’. I got all kinds of encouragement. People say to me: ‘We have watched you making these karaoke videos for 10 years for all your social media fans, we see that you are serious and love to sing, so we support you.’ This is very nice”.