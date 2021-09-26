Vin Diesel and her daughter sing Hamilton | Cinema

he is not new to the world of music, and he confirms it even now.

Diesel has in fact published a video on his Instagram profile in which we can hear him and his daughter covering “Dear Theodosia”, a song on the packed tracklist of the soundtrack of the hugely successful musical. Hamilton.

You can hear the cover below:

About Hamilton, available streaming on Disney +:

As described in the official release, the film is a step forward in the art of “live shooting” that transports audiences to the world of Broadway entertainment in a unique and intimate way. By combining the best elements of live theater, cinema and streaming, the result is a cinematic experience that represents a whole new way of living. Hamilton.

The filmed version of the musical was recorded at The Richard Rodgers Theater on Broadway in June 2016 And stars Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton. Daveed Diggs plays Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson, while Renée Elise Goldsberry plays Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. is Aaron Burr; Tony Award nominee Christopher Jackson plays George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo is Eliza Hamilton and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler / Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan is Hercules Mulligan / James Madison and Anthony Ramos is John Laurens / Philip Hamilton.

SOURCE: Vin Diesel / Instagram