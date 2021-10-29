Vin Diesel and his family are back together on Italia1. Plot, cast and trailer

The eighth chapter of the famous saga, orphaned for the first time by the late Paul Walker, is broadcast on the screens of the Mediaset channel.

On the first evening of Thursday 28 October 2021 on Italia1 the long film saga dedicated to the fastest racing cars in cinema is back on the air. The film Fast & Furious 8 will be broadcast over the network Mediaset starting at about 21:20 and will bring back to the small screen Vin Diesel and all his well-known family, who were orphaned here for the first time of the late death Paul Walker. Read the cast and plot of the film where the beloved Dominic Toretto will have to contend with his own friends after making a pact with a mysterious woman played by Charlize Theron.

Fast & Furious 8: the cast and the curiosities of the film

Fast & Furious 8 (from the original language title of The Fate of the Furious but also known only as Fast 8), is a 2017 film directed by F.

Gary Gray, American director who will deal only with this film of the saga composed of 9 famous films.

After the events of the seventh film, in which the disappeared appears for the last time in the series Paul Walker, come back another time Vin Diesel in the role of the tough Dominic Toretto and all his famous family in tow.

Space therefore for the actors Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel in addition to the characters played by the tough Dwayne Johnson And Jason Statham.

In this film, the highly acclaimed debut also makes his debut for the first time in the saga Charlize Theron who plays Cipher, a brilliant hacker who all intends to knock out the group led by Domenic Toretto.

Fast & Furious 8: the plot of the movie

For obvious reasons, Brian and Mia have been putting their family’s raids behind them for a year now, even though in this film they would also need them for the new global threat looming over the whole world.

Dom is in fact approached by the mysterious character of Cipher, who turns out to be a very bad hacker, who blackmails him with a mysterious photo leads him to his side in his twisted plan. The family will find themselves orphaned of their leader but with the tough Hobbs and Shaw, escaped from prison and joined by Nobody to add them to the team. The threat that Cipher wants to implement involves the theft of a powerful bomb that with the addition of the use of a mysterious computer system could wreak havoc on the whole world.