Vin Diesel and his photo with Brie Larson on the set of Fast and Furious 10

the cast of Fast and furious they are more than mere co-workers, they are a family, as he has mentioned on more than one occasion Vin Diesel. Now, the clan of the saga has a new member: Brie Larson, who is part of the tenth installment of the franchise. Without a doubt, the actress has had a warm reception from the cast, especially the actor who plays Dominic Toretto.

Vin Diesel welcomed with open arms the protagonist of Captain Marvel and to show his support, he shared through his Instagram account a photograph in which they appear embracing on the recording set from fast and furious 10.

​In the emotional snapshot, Brie Larson appears smiling and leaning with tenderness on the chest Vin Dieselwho responds to the affection of the actress by recharging his face on the head of the actress. The actor took the opportunity to dedicate a few words of gratitude to the new cast member.

Throughout his text, the American expressed the enormous affection he has taken for the actress since she joined the filming of the penultimate film of the blockbuster action story.

“There are some people you will meet in life… who will change you, change your family… change the world, FOREVER! #FastX,” Vin Diesel noted.

Weeks earlier, when her signing was confirmed, Brie Larson thanked Vin Diesel for making her part of his family and posted a photo by her side on the social network.

“I’m excited, I can’t even explain how I feel about joining the Fast family. Thank you for receiving me with such kindness and enthusiasm,” she wrote.

When does ‘Fast and Furious 10’ come out?

Larson is not the only star signing, as Jason Momoa will also have a leading role in the film, which Universal Pictures plans to release on May 19, 2023.

In addition to Vin Diesel, the actors Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Sung Kang Y Helen Mirren They will repeat their characters in the new installment.

