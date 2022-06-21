Vin Diesel and how his daughter changed the script

The tenth installment of ‘Fast & Furious’ will also be the last. At least from the main saga because we already know that, as long as there is money, there can be spin-offs, prequels, reboots, series, animation products, crossovers, etc, etc. However, right from the start, it is the farewell of Vin Diesel and company from the famous action saga that, unlike most, has gotten better over time, while at the same time strengthening its legion of fans.

As he will soon say goodbye, Vin Diese has a more sentimental time than usual, talking about that farewell while receiving new characters, such as those of Brie Larson and Jason Momoa, or saying goodbye to those of a lifetime. One of them will be Mia Toretto, the character of Jordana Brewster who played the wife of Brian O’Conner, the character of the late Paul Walker.

It seems that the initial script did not include this character in the film, something that had to change after her daughter’s opinion, we do not know if Pauline or Hania Riley, who made it very clear to her that this was not the way.

Yes, your opinion has always mattered. When the ‘F10’ script came out, it left out Mia Toretto… Someone I’ve credited for Dom and Brian’s sisterhood… I was so disappointed I couldn’t see how I could continue… After all, I wasn’t going to to do another Fast unless Brian was back in the fourth… I don’t need to remember the requests you sent to the studio for Letty’s return at the end of Five. Side note, you’ll never believe who corrected the all-important role of Mia… my daughter, the Alpha Angel, who very clearly and honestly told the director “NO MIA NO FAST 10!” ha ha. The irony is that the day she was born I was filming with Jordanna and Pablo and it was Jordanna who I first told her… very strongly, right?

Not a day goes by that I don’t want to turn back time, talk Paul out of going back to Los Angeles that Thanksgiving weekend…every Fast movie I make should, at its core, honor my brother Paul. In the real world, I will always take care of his family, because in the real world he is family. When her daughter asked me to walk her down the aisle…I cried, and then I did it with pride and honor…when her mother asked me to bring Brian back to the screen…well, I don’t have to tell you how. I seriously took it. ‘Fast’ could never have been without the deep love and brotherhood between Dom and Brian, established in 2001. Yes, I’m talking too much, but damn, life is short and your comment touched me and struck a chord with me. Thank you for believing in me, in us… I will not rest until I make you, him… and the universe proud.

All love, always.

No more talk, Jordana Brewster will be on the tape alongside Chalrize Theron, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris ‘Lucadris’ Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel and, of course, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel himself.

