Vin Diesel and Paul Walker became friends while on the run from the police

As he recalls the story of the Fast & Furious series, Vin Diesel recalls how escaping the police during a road race with Paul Walker strengthened their friendship.

Retracing the twenty-year history of the Fast & Furious saga, Vin Diesel revealed the episode that strengthened his bond with friendship with Paul Walker: the escape from the police during a road race.

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel star in the film Fast and Furious – Original Parts Only

In an interview with EW, Vin Diesel recalled the adventurous feat of the Fast and Furious cast in the summer of 2000:

“I remember going on this illegal road ride, my first on the West Coast, at some point the helicopters came and everyone was missing. I’m from New York City and cops don’t usually come by helicopter. So Paul. and I ran down the road together. That was the beginning of our bond. “.

Vin Diesel understood from the beginning that the one with Paul Walker was more than a friendship:

“I came into the world with a twin brother named Paul who has blond hair and blue eyes, making films with Paul Walker was probably more poetic and therapeutic than I imagined. It was written that we were going to be brothers.”

Paul Walker: How the Fast and Furious actor died

To note the brotherly bond between the two actors and its impact on the production was also the producer Neal H. Moritz, who stated:

“We killed two birds with one stone with their friendship. That was really the heart of the film.”

After his tragic death in 2013, Paul Walker’s influence on the Fast & Furious franchise is still very strong, as Vin Diesel himself admits, who gives Walker credit for making him understand that he chose John Cena for Fast & Furious. Furious 9 – The Fast Saga.

The release in theaters of Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga is set for August 18, 2021.


