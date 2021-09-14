Vin Diesel and the memory of his friend Paul Walker on his birthday

Paul Walker died in a terrible car accident in 2013, and his friend and colleague Vin Diesel remembers him every year

“I have so much to tell you… normally I would say you wouldn’t believe how I spent your birthday… but I know for a fact that you were there with me, with the spirit. I miss you. All time”. With this exciting message Vin Diesel remembers his friend, brother of a thousand battles in Fast & Furious Paul Walker, the day he would have turned 48. Walker died in 2013 after suffering a terrible car accident. Once again Vin Diesel wanted to remember his eternal friend and partner on the set of the famous film series.

Diesel recently recalled the friend even before the premiere of the ninth episode of the action saga after Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, sent him a photo taken a few years ago of them together. With a decidedly vintage aesthetic, the actor explained in the Instagram caption how it feels to review that old photo that immortalizes them smiling in the sun. “There are a few weeks left from the release of F9… in pre-production for the finale that will start in a few months @meadowwalk me sends this picture and tells me how happy it makes her feel. Of course, it fills us with emotion and gratitude. Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words. I hope to make you proud “.