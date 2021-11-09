Vin Diesel and the message of peace to Dwayne Johnson

CINEMA





There is bad blood between the two actors: future together again in “Fast & Furious”?

It has never been a mystery, indeed it is in the public domain because it has been fueled over the years by those directly involved, the hostility that exists and divides Vin Diesel And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson .

The two actors were in the past the protagonists of disputes, including in the press, which even led Johnson to abandon the franchise Fast & Furious. Yet in these hours the message that Vin Diesel has addressed to The Rock so that they can return to act together in the two final films of the saga is causing a stir. Fast & Furious.

Diesel on his personal Instagram account, addressing his “little brother Dwayne” directly, asked his colleague to return to play the role of Luke Hobbs and thus “fulfill his destiny” with the saga now at an end. These are Vin’s words. Diesel: