Vin Diesel and the message of peace to Dwayne Johnson
Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a scene from “Fast & Furious”
November 8, 2021
from Giovanni Teolis
There is bad blood between the two actors: future together again in “Fast & Furious”?
It has never been a mystery, indeed it is in the public domain because it has been fueled over the years by those directly involved, the hostility that exists and divides Vin Diesel And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
The two actors were in the past the protagonists of disputes, including in the press, which even led Johnson to abandon the franchise Fast & Furious. Yet in these hours the message that Vin Diesel has addressed to The Rock so that they can return to act together in the two final films of the saga is causing a stir. Fast & Furious.
Diesel on his personal Instagram account, addressing his “little brother Dwayne” directly, asked his colleague to return to play the role of Luke Hobbs and thus “fulfill his destiny” with the saga now at an end. These are Vin’s words. Diesel:
“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne at home. There is no holiday that passes without them and you not wishing each other … but the time has come. The legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I would keep my promise to Pablo. I swore we would reach and show the best Fast in the 10 finale! I say this with love… but you have to step forward, don’t frustrate the franchise, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you take the opportunity and fulfill your destiny ”.