Vin Diesel announced that Brie Larson will be in Fast and Furious 10

A new casting announcement was finalized for what will be fast and furious 10the penultimate film in Universal Pictures’ successful vehicular saga.

On this occasion, the actor Vin Diesel used his Instagram account to announce that Brie LarsonOscar winner and recognized for her role in the Marvel Studios universe as Captain Marvel, will also be in the long-awaited sequel.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder making me laugh and you say to yourself, ‘Is that Captain Marvel?’ There is clearly love and laughter in this picture,” Diesel wrote in his introduction post. “What you don’t see, though, is the character that you’re going to be introduced to in Fast10,” he added.

“You have no idea how timeless and amazing it will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha. There is his deep soul that will add something that you may not have expected, but longed for. Welcome to the FAMILY, Brie”, finished Diesel.

For now there are no details about Larson’s role, such as whether he will be on the side or against Toretto, but at least what is clear is that the actress will join the new inclusions already announced: Jason Momoa, who will play the great villain of the new movie, and Daniela Melchior (Suicide Squad).

In addition, the return of Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and Sung Kang, who will work under the wing of director Justin Lin, is already confirmed. Its premiere will take place in May 2023.