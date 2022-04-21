Vin Diesel announces start of filming for upcoming ‘Fast & Furious’

It will be the tenth installment of the franchise. The actor who plays Dom Toretto also unveiled the name and the poster of the film which is due to be released in theaters in May 2023.

Vin Diesel has just revealed this Wednesday on his Instagram account the title and the official logo of the next chapter of the franchise Fast and Furious. Quite simply, the tenth part will be called FastX and is accompanied by a poster, which evokes the headlights of a vehicle.

In the legend of his post, Vin Diesel commented on “Day one” (First day), thus revealing to fans of the saga that the shooting of this new film had now begun.

FastX will be released in May 2023. It will be directed by Justin Lin, director of most of the franchise (the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth episodes).

Upcoming spin-offs?

Started in 2001, the film series Fast and Furious from Universal has become one of Hollywood’s most popular franchises. And if this one will come to an end – FastX and Fast and Furious 11 will be the final chapters of the saga – it should not completely bow out: spin-off films, notably with Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson, are also in preparation.

The first spin-off of the saga, Hobbs & Shawwas a big hit in 2019 – and grossed $759 million at the box office.