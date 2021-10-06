News

Vin Diesel approaches the world of League Of Legends

The mix between cinema and video games is becoming more and more interesting. Over the years, great franchises and film sagas have entered this world. The last, in order of time, to land on the esports planet is the very famous Vin Diesel. The American actor chose the LFL, French League of LoL, to promote the new field of Fast & Furious.

Vin Diesel collaborates with the LFL

Presentation trailer

Yesterday OTP LoL, channel that broadcasts the LFL, has published a small video on social media that has the legendary as its protagonist Vin Diesel. The American actor announced the resumption of the French championship, invited fans to tune in to the twitch channel of OTP on the 8th of June, winking at a possible surprise regarding the new chapter of Fast & Furious.

ENG

“Hey guys, this is Vin Diesel. The LFL will be back on june 8th and we got a little surprise for you. So don’t forget to tune in to the OTP LoL twitch channell. See you there. “

ITA

“Hi guys, I am Vin Diesel. There LFL will be back on June 8th and we have prepared a little surprise for you. Don’t forget to tune into the twitch channel of OTP LoL. We see them.”

Unclear surprise

As things currently stand, there is still no official news regarding this phantom surprise “anticipated” by the American actor in the trailer of the LFL. It will probably have to do with the new chapter of the saga Fast & Furious, out in theaters on July 14th.

French fans will be able to see, in absolute preview, some images of the new film of the endless automotive saga loved by millions of people around the world. This occasion makes us understand, even more, how much League of Legends is becoming important in French society.

Furthermore, their national championship represents one of the highest competitive peaks in Europe. The recent victory of the Karmine Corp in EU Masters and the constant investments of the French government, have brought prestige and success to a league that is getting closer and closer to the levels of THE C and churns out great talent in every split.

