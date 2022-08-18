Vin Diesel assured that the script for Fast and Furious 10 originally did not include Mia Toretto

Vin Diesel revealed that a long-lived character from Fast and Furious almost out of FastX, the tenth film in the saga of cars and crazy races.

In a post on Instagram, the actor who plays Dominic Toretto said that the original version of the script for fast and furious 10 did not include Mia Toretto, Dom’s sister and Brian O’Conner’s partner who is played by actress Jordan Brewster.

“When the F10 script came along, it excluded Mia Toretto, someone I’ve credited with the brotherhood of Dom and Brian,” Diesel wrote. “I was so disappointed that I couldn’t see how I could continue. After all, I wasn’t going to do another (Fast and Furious) unless Brian was back in the fourth. No, I don’t need to remind you of the requests you sent to the studio for Letty’s return at the end of (Fast and Furious 5).”

Diesel did not detail why Mia Toretto was not included in the initial proposal for fast and furious 10However, he continued his publication by pointing out that the character’s absence did not last long and it would have been his own daughter who demanded the inclusion of the character in the story.

“You will never believe who corrected the very important role of Mia… my daughter, the Alpha Angel, who told the director very clearly and honestly: ‘NO MIA NO FAST 10!’ LOL. The irony is that the day he was born I was filming with Jordanna and Paul, and it was Jordanna who I told first… deep, right? pointed out the actor noting that even behind the scenes the saga of Fast and Furious love the notion of family.

fast and furious 10 It will be directed by Justin Lin and its cast will include Diesel, Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson.

the premiere of fast and furious 10 (either Fast X as it will be known in English) will be finalized in May 2023.