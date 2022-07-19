Vin Diesel birthday: 8 curiosities that you did not know about the actor

Vin Diesel He began his acting career in 1990 with small roles in movies. In 1998 he participated in Saving Private Ryan of steven spielberg and just a few years later, in 2001, he got the opportunity to star in Fast and Furiouswhich took him to the top of success.

Born in Alameda County, California, Vin Diesel He became interested in acting from an early age and today, he is one of the highest-grossing and most sought-after actors in the industry. Below are some curiosities of the star actor of the action genre.

He has a twin brother

Just as you read it. The actor has 3 brothers among whom is Paul. Like his twin Paul He also ventured into the world of cinema but as an editor and contrary to Winemanaged to stay out of the flashes.

Vin Diesel with his twin brother Paul.

His works before the performance

Before his debut in 1990, the actor had two jobs quite far from the cinematographic field. Vin Diesel He was a doorman in several nightclubs in Manhattan, thanks to his great physique. In addition, he was a telemarketer of light bulbs.

He’s a Spielberg fan

The actor has mentioned several times the admiration he feels for the filmmaker and on one occasion he sent him a three-page letter where he expressed how fascinated he had been with Schindler’s List. Added to this, Spielberg was very impressed to see multi facea short film written, directed and starring Dieselin the Cannes Film Festival. Such was the good impression she made on him that she did not hesitate to give him a role in Saving Private Ryan.

Vin Diesel played Private Adrian Caparzo.

His relationship with Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez not only part of the saga Fast and Furious it also holds a very special place in the actor’s heart. They met during the filming of the first installment of the franchise and it didn’t take long for them to start a relationship that would last a few months. However, to this day they maintain a great friendship. Currently Vin Diesel is married to Paloma Jimenez since 2007 and their children know Michelle Rodriguez like “Aunt Michelle.”

He has a video game company

In 2002, he founded Tigon Studios. Over the years, this company has been in charge of making video games based on the movies starring the actor, as is the case with The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bayreleased in 2004.

One of the video games developed by Tigon Studios.

He is a fan of Dungeons & Dragons

How good it would have fallen stranger things! Vin Diesel has declared that he plays d&d 38 years ago. And such is his love for the game that he was in charge of writing the preface for the commemorative book for the 30 years of the game.

talented for dance

Acting is not the only gift that the performer possesses. Since her teens she has shown her talent for dance, especially break dancing. So much so, that when he was a teenager, he starred in a video called Breakin’ in the USAwhere he demonstrates his ability for this dance.

His friendship with Paul Walker

It is well known of the close bond that Vin Diesel formed with his co-star of Fast and Furious. After the tragic and sudden death of Walker in 2013, Diesel He has taken it upon himself to honor his friend on every possible occasion. He not only took care of taking care of meadowPaul’s daughter and his goddaughter, but his own daughter, born in 2015, he called Paulinein honor of his friend.

