Vin Diesel celebrates his 55th birthday on the set of Fast X: “I’m really grateful”.

Vin Diesel is an actor who has achieved great things over the past 20 years. Twenty-four years ago, the performer was known for his role in Saving Private Ryan, and now, two decades later, he’s become the face of a hit Fast & Furious. It was on the set of the last chapter that he celebrated his 55th birthday.

As we know, the Fast family is very close, and could not fail to celebrate the birthday of one of the main stars of the franchise. In the video he posted, Vin Diesel shows off the cake given to him by the team and comments, “As we wrap up Fast’s 13th week of production. Here is a moment when the whole team surprised me with an early birthday cake. The best team, the best cast, the best studio. I’m a lucky guy from New York. I hope to make you and the world proud. »

The actor expressed his excitement at the surprise, while many were surprised that filming for the film is still underway. If you recall, work on the film began in April, but just a week after filming began, director Justin Lin left the project, and handed the reins over to Louis Letterier, who has been working tirelessly ever since.

While we wait for news from Fast X, which is scheduled for release in May 2023, watch the video at the bottom of the article in which Vin Diesel shows us the cake he received for his 55th birthday!