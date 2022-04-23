Vin Diesel confesses how his daughter changed the film’s script

EFE videos

Kirby, the pink glutton of video games that continues with a star after 30 years

Tokyo, Apr 23 (EFE).- 30 years have passed since the most gluttonous pink ball in video games, Kirby, landed in the industry, dazzling with its charismatic design and gameplay that has managed to evolve to continue attracting first-time players and veterans. On April 27, 1992, “Hoshi no Kirby” (which could be translated as “Kirby of the stars”), a platform action game developed by HAL Laboratory for Nintendo’s Game Boy handheld console, was released in Japan. to the western market in August under the name “Kirby’s Dream Land”. In its first year on sale, the game sold more than a million copies, extraordinary for the time, and in later years it would continue to add up to 5.13 million, according to data provided by Nintendo, which does not include digital units in the count. distributed through the virtual console of Wii, 3DS and Wii U. The franchise today has 37 published games (including several compilations) of genres as varied as pinball, puzzles, golf or driving, from the which had sold 44.57 million copies as of last September. The figure does not include sales of “Kirby and the Forgotten Land”, the most recent title in the series and the first in three dimensions (3D), released on March 25, 2022 in full commemoration of the 30th anniversary, and which will be It is expected to be updated in May after the presentation of the distributor’s annual financial report. The franchise has built a multi-million dollar empire thanks to the charisma of the character, who has appeared in numerous cameos in other games and even has a couple of themed cafes in Japan, and whose image is constantly reproduced on clothing, stuffed animals, collectibles and other items. items that have multiplied, especially in the Asian country, for the anniversary. “I can’t say that Kirby is going to ‘go gold’ like Mario, but I want him to be a character always loved by everyone,” said the main architect of the character, Masahiro Sakurai, almost three decades ago in an interview on the occasion of the development of the second installment of the series, when the phenomenon was still cooking. A LEARNING PARTNER “Kirby’s Dream Land” was the first project directed by a precocious Sakurai, who had joined HAL Laboratory in 1989 at just 19 years old. The concept was simple: develop a game that anyone could beat and that would serve as an introduction to video games for young children and new gamers in general. The game was designed so that anyone could finish it without getting frustrated and leaving it halfway, as a first introductory step to the sector that taught how to deal with other more demanding popular games of the time such as Super Mario Bros. or The Legend of Zelda. To do this, they gave the protagonist the ability to float after inflating like a balloon and flying over his enemies. To go toe-to-toe with them, Kirby could suck them up like a vacuum to spit them out at other enemies and obstacles. In order not to exclude more experienced players, the development team included an extra adventure after completing the first round, with more difficult enemies and even the possibility of reducing Kirby’s health and extra lives to complicate it. Kirby’s round shape was partly accidental. The developers started out testing a circular avatar that the team ended up liking so much that they built on that idea. Over time, the small black eyes of the original design were enlarged until they adopted their bright blue irises and oval cheeks with blush were added that stood out against his natural pink to finish off his sparkle. The character’s original name was Popopo, later changed to Twinkle Popo, before a brainstorm from Nintendo’s US headquarters tossed Kirby, after lawyer John Kirby, among their proposals. In the mid-1980s, this lawyer successfully defended Nintendo in a multimillion-dollar litigation with the Universal film studio on account of the game “Donkey Kong” and the similarity of the title with that of his movie “King Kong”. The success of “Kirby’s Dream Land” was essential to save the battered finances of HAL Laboratory and would link important professionals in the history of video games such as Sakurai, Shigeru Miyamoyo and Satoru Iwata under the same label. The direct sequel to the first title, “Kirby’s Adventure” (1993), led by the trio, would lay the foundations for one of the hallmarks of its protagonist, the ability to steal the power of absorbed enemies, which has been evolving and leaves the door open to endless possibilities for his successors. (c) EFE Agency